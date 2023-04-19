Wizards fire general manager Tommy Sheppard after 4 seasons

The Washington Wizards are now searching for a new general manager and president after firing Tommy Sheppard, the team announced Wednesday.

"Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans," team owner Ted Leonsis said, in part, in a brief statement. "A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization. I would like to thank Tommy for his dedication to the Wizards organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Sheppard has been with the Wizards' front office since 2003. He was promoted to senior vice president of basketball operations in 2013 and then to general manager before the 2019-20 season.

In Sheppard's four seasons as the team’s general manager, the Wizards have not had a winning season and reached the playoffs just once, when they were knocked out in the first round in 2021. The Wizards went 35-47 this season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, coach Wes Unseld Jr. will return for his third season with the franchise despite Sheppard's departure. Unseld replaced Scott Brooks in 2021 and has compiled a 70-94 record in what is his first head-coaching job in the league. He served as a Wizards assistant from 2005-11 before working in various other roles across the league.

The Wizards will begin searching for Sheppard's replacement immediately. They are the only franchise in the league currently looking for a new general manager.