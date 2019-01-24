Wizards coach Scott Brooks believes Warriors have six Hall of Famers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are locks to make the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.

Each of Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green have made multiple All-Star teams, and all have Gold medals from the 2016 Summer Olympics. They are all relatively young, and if they continue on their current trajectory, they should eventually be enshrined at the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Andre Iguodala? The debate surround his candidacy has been raging for a few years.

On Wednesday, while he was addressing the media ahead of the Wizards' game against the Warriors on Thursday, Washington head coach Scott Brooks revealed where he falls on the argument regarding Iguodala.

"Yeah, they're good. They have, what, six Hall of Famers you can say? Potential Hall of Famers," Brooks told the media in Washington. "They're a good team."

When asked by a reporter if he thought Iguodala was a Hall of Famer, Brooks said he does. He then asked the media how many All-Star Games Iguodala had been to and was surprised to find out the answer was one. When a reporter mentioned that Iguodala has an Olympic Gold medal and was named Finals MVP, Brooks nodded in approval.

After answering a few more questions, Brooks circled back to the Iguodala question and entered into this funny exchange with a few reporters:

Brooks: You don't think Iggy's a Hall of Famer?

Reporter 1: I think he's the most interesting case. I'm not sure.

Reporter 2: Borderline.

Reporter 1: He's like the Shawn Marion. It could go either way

Brooks: So now they have five Hall of Famers. They're not as good.