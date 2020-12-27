Wizards center Thomas Bryant slams down rebound, on the wrong basket

SEE IT: Thomas Bryant slams down rebound, on the wrong basket originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It didn't take long for the Wizards to produce a hilarious blooper this season.

In Washington's second game against the Magic, center Thomas Bryant did everything right to throw down a slam dunk off a missed shot. He made sure his man wasn't getting the board, timed his jump, corralled the ball with his right hand, and sent it through the hoop with some force.

Unfortunately for Bryant, that dunk gave the wrong team two points.

1609034968

As the Indiana product attempted to bring the ball to his left hand quickly, perhaps a bit too quickly, the 6-foot-10 big man scored on the wrong hoop. The blunder gave Orlando a six-point lead at 70-64 early in the third quarter.

Bryant didn't let that stop him from positively contributing to the Wizards, who are looking for their first win of the early season. His 16th point of the game gave Washington its first lead, though a brief one, since the first quarter later in the third.

This likely appearance wouldn't be Bryant's "Shaqtin' a Fool" debut, however. Last season, Shaquille O'Neal picked Bryant as a weekly winner for rolling across the court about a million times after Miami's Kelly Olynyk gave him a slight push after the whistle.