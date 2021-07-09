Wizards’ Bradley Beal shared his excitement to finally play on the same team as Jayson Tatum

Much ado has been made and continues to be made over the connection Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum and All-Star Washington Wizards wing Bradley Beal have after having grown up together in St. Louis Missouri.

Despite their proximity in non-basketball life, the duo have yet to play together, save for a sole exhibition contest in the form of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Now both members of the Team USA roster for the Tokyo Olympics, the pair will finally get to play on the same squad in games that count — and for Olympic Gold at that. Beal was asked about the chance to play with Tatum after a USA Basketball practice in Las Vegas Nevada earlier this week, and seemed very excited to finally be able to link up with his childhood friend on the court.

“We’re both excited,” Beal related. “For one, we grew up five minutes from each other.”

Get a glimpse into the Duke product’s Olympics preparations. https://t.co/GAneAdS0iv — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) July 9, 2021

"To have two of the same guys from the same high school on the same team -- I don't know if that's ever happened for USA basketball," he continued.

"We're excited about it. Even from growing up, we've never been on the same team ever; [even] in pickup -- we're never on the same team, so this is definitely exciting for both of us. I'm definitely happy about his growth. I'm excited to see him on the global stage as well as myself and everybody man, we have a really good team."

"The ultimate thing is getting the Gold, whatever that means," opined the Wizards star. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1413543170508529664?s=20

Celtics fans are already trying to devise ways Boston could get the Wizards star on their team's roster without having to give up teammate Jaylen Brown, but at least for the near-term future, Beal is showing no inclinations to try and force his way off of his current NBA squad. He will, however, be a free agent in the offseason after the 2022-23 campaign, when it isn't out of the question that Boston could find a way to sign him outright. This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook! [lawrence-related id=53626,53609,53598,53540] [listicle id=53617]

1

1