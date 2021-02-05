Wizards’ Bradley Beal reacts to Kelly Oubre Jr.’s career-high 40 point performance vs. Mavs

Before Kelly Oubre Jr. landed in the Bay Area, he spent his first three seasons in the association with the Washington Wizards. During the opening three-years of his NBA career, Oubre Jr. was teammates with two-time All-Star scorer Bradley Beal.

On Thursday night, Beal kept an eye on Oubre Jr.’s performance for the Golden State Warriors. The former Wizard tallied a career-high 40 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field in 36 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks. Oubre Jr. produced his best Splash Brother impression, drilling seven 3-pointers on 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Along with his new career-best in scoring, the 25-year-old added eight boards, two assists, a steal and a block in Golden State’s blowout 147-116 win over the Mavs.

Following Oubre’s career night in Dallas, Beal chimed in on Twitter with a shoutout to his former teammate.

KO 40 piece okay my boy! 💪🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) February 5, 2021

When it comes to high-scoring performances, Beal knows what he’s talking about. Through 17 games on the season, the 27-year-old has scored 37 or more points in six contests this season, including a 60 point eruption against the Philadelphia 76ers. Beal is averaging 34.8 points on 48.5% shooting from the field during the early 2020-21 season.

