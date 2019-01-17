Wizards beat Knicks in London on last-second goaltending violation

The NBA traveled to London on Thursday and gave locals one of the more bizarre endings of the season.

Londoners unfortunately were forced to watch two of the NBA’s least functional franchises square off in the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards.

Bad teams, good show

But they were provided some late-game theatrics nonetheless.

Trailing 100-99 with three seconds remaining, the Wizards set up a pick-and-roll with center Thomas Bryant and guard Bradley Beal.

Bryant broke free when the Knicks double-teamed Beal after the pick, and Beal found a driving Bryant in the lane. Bryant, 6-11, was in prime position to flush the bucket home, but 6-5 Allonzo Trier leapt into the lane to deny Bryant when he chose to finger roll what would have been the go-ahead score.

Count the bucket

A whistle was blown. But it wasn’t a foul. Officials called goaltending on Trier, awarding the bucket to Bryant with 0.4 seconds remaining and giving the Wizards a 101-100 lead.

The Knicks, of course, didn’t convert on the other end with such little time remaining, and the Wizards walked off with an unlikely win.

There’s a lesson here for Bryant. Go strong to the rim in that situation. Don’t let a guard swoop in to deny the shot.

But fortunately for Bryant and the Wizards, officials determined the ball was on its way down when Trier made the play.

