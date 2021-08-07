Wizards’ new additions arrive at Capital One Arena with a message for fans

Wizards’ new additions arrive in DC with message for fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The newest additions to the Wizards organization have arrived in the District.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Aaron Holiday Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrez Harrell were all at Capital One Arena for their first day of work and shared a message for the fans in their new city.

All five players — along with G-League forward and Baltimore native Isaiah Todd — were acquired by the Wizards as part of a five-team trade that most notably saw Russell Westbrook join the Los Angeles Lakers after one season in Washington.

The new additions join Bradley Beal and a core group of veteran role players and budding young talent, bringing additional depth to the squad.

It was an active offseason for Washington, but the pieces that will make up the 2021-22 Wizards roster are coming together as the season nears.