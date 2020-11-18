How the Wizards acquired the No. 9 and 37 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft

How the Wizards acquired their two picks in the 2020 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2020 NBA Draft is upon us and the Wizards are going through their second draft with general manager Tommy Sheppard at the top of the decision-making hierarchy.

He'll be looking to add young talent to the coming Bradley Beal-John Wall core reunion this season. Despite reported trade discussions with Houston for a John Wall-Russell Westbrook swap, Wizards fans made clear their allegiance to seeing Wall's long-awaited return from his Achilles injury in Washington.

Last draft, the Wizards got a highly productive four in Rui Hachimura with the same pick they received in this year's NBA Lottery. In addition to the No. 9 pick randomly assigned from the bounce of the ping pong balls, the Wizards go into draft night with one selection in the second round as well.

Washington owns the No. 37 pick in the second round, a pick that came from the sign-and-trade deal with Chicago for Tomas Satoransky. While it's disappointing the Wizards were unable to keep a talented point guard like Satoransky, they lacked the flexibility to offer the three-year, $30-million contract the Bulls dished out.

Ultimately, it worked out for the Wizards. Their original second-round pick would have landed two spots later at 39, but that was traded away in the deal to land Jared Dudley from the Bucks all the way back in 2015. Since then, Milwaukee traded those rights to that top-55 protected pick to New Orleans last year to land Nikola Mirotic.

Things move fast in the NBA, especially second-round picks. Time to see if Sheppard and Washington can find some value at No. 37.