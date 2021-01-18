Wizard face longest non-2020 in-season stoppage in NBA history

Six Wizards have tested positive for coronavirus.

So, Washington had its fifth straight game postponed.

NBA release:

The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20 between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets [in Charlotte] has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Hornets.

Washington hasn’t played since Jan. 11 and now isn’t scheduled to play again until Friday, Jan. 22 (at Bucks). That’d be a 10-day stoppage.

Aside from last season, when coronavirus halted the whole league, no team has gone longer within a season without a game.

Four other teams have gone 10 straight days without a game during a season:

Memphis Grizzlies (Feb. 12-21, 2015)

Charlotte Hornets (Feb. 11-20, 2015)

Philadelphia 76ers (Feb. 10-19, 2015)

Minneapolis Lakers (Nov. 15-24, 1954)

In 2015, the NBA lengthened its All-Star break. The Grizzlies, Hornets and 76ers also happened to get extra days off on both sides of the Feb. 13-18 break.

On Nov. 21, 1954, the Minneapolis Lakers beat the Baltimore Bullets. But the Bullets folded a short time later, and their games were declared no contests. So, the Lakers technically went 10 days between official games. But they actually played Baltimore within that span.

Obviously, the continuing 22 teams last season had far longer stoppages (141-145 days). But they were all in similar boats to each other when resuming at Disney World.

Presumably, the Wizards will resume against teams that haven’t been interrupted nearly as long – at some point.

