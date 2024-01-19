Wittenmyer & Williams: Why UC Bearcats' arrival in Big 12 isn't enough to stay relevant

Welcome to Wittenmyer & Williams – a point/counterpoint column from Enquirer Reds reporter Gordon Wittenmyer and columnist Jason Williams. Today, they tackle a non-baseball issue: How all the changes in college sports could take a toll on a place like the University of Cincinnati and fans of college football and basketball.

Williams: Together again for the first time in 2024. Glad to see you emerge from that dark room you’ve been hiding in since your Washington Huskies got embarrassed by Michigan.

Wittenmyer: Too soon, man. Keep that up, and I’ll put you in a dark room.

Williams: Just kidding. What a great season for the Huskies. You have to be pleased with your alma mater as Washington heads to the Big Ten this fall.

Wittenmyer: Maybe if the program didn’t get burned to the ground in one week flat after the title game. The coach leaves for Alabama. And not only do we lose most of our best players to the NFL draft, almost everybody else from the two-deep roster is in the transfer portal. It makes it tougher to be a college sports fan these days.

Kalen DeBoer left Gordon Wittenmyre's Washington team to be the new head football coach at Alabama, and many Huskie players departed in the transfer portal as well.

Williams: It could be worse. You could be a Bearcats fan. Or you could be a Marshall Thundering Herd football fan like me and worry about losing every player that develops into a star. Those schools aren’t alone. If you’re not a fan of a blueblood program and a handful of other NIL-rich schools, this is your new reality.

Wittenmyer: Welcome to college sports in the wild, new frontier of transfer portals and name, image, likeness money.

Williams: We all know this has been a long-time coming. The players deserve money for what they generate for their schools. But you have guys leaving whenever they want, consequence-free, almost no eligibility restrictions. On the first day the transfer portal opened last month, 1,127 players entered the portal. That’s 44% more than the previous record-setting day a year earlier. Where does this end?

Wittenmyer: That’s the million-dollar question. Or supposedly $3 million to $4 million if you’re talking about USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Did you see the pictures of his luxury apartment in LA?

Williams: That’s what I’m talking about. And USC is heading to the realigned Big Ten. So the rich the get richer.

Wittenmyer: Yeah, for now that looks like the end game. The programs that could take this in the shorts are places like UC as they try to punch up a class in the Big 12.

Williams: And we thought going to the Big 12 would be a good thing for them.

Fox co-hosts Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, Rob Stone and Brady Quinn talk football and get fans ready for the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 during Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff Show’ at Bearcat Commons on the University of Cincinnati’s campus in Cincinnati.

Wittenmyer: Only if they’re able to find a way to compete in NIL money with the likes of Oklahoma State, TCU and next season Coach Prime and Colorado.

Williams: It’s crazy and fast moving. Not long ago, UC felt like if it got into a power conference, the Bearcats would be in the big-boy club and competing among the haves. This is what I was told behind the scenes as I covered UC’s journey to the Big 12. But that started nearly a decade ago – long before NIL money and the portal were a thing. Now they might get left behind just as they’re getting started in the Big 12. That’s a big conversation that’s going on right now internally.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) drives against Texas Longhorns guard Tyrese Hunter (4) in the second half of the NCAA Big 12 basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Texas Longhorns at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Texas pulled off a 74-73 win on a go-ahead basket in the final seconds of the game.

Wittenmyer: Good thing UC’s a basketball school.

Williams: That’s the thing. Football is king. But basketball at UC is definitely a big deal, too. In both sports, UC has to worry about losing star players to NIL deals. Let’s take Jizzle James, for example. He was a highly recruited kid out of high school, and he has a chance to be great. If he becomes what they think he can, it’s going to put him on the radar of every NIL-rich, blueblood program that needs a point guard.

Wittenmyer: Definitely. And if UC can’t compete in the NIL arena for him, he becomes part of a revolving door in the program. So much for your power move to the Big 12 Conference. It’ll be interesting to see where this leaves athletic programs like UC’s in the next three to five years.

Williams: My concern is where it leaves the fans.

Wittenmyer: Same place as always: As a second thought.

Williams: This is something I don’t think fans have fully grasped yet. I’m not just talking about UC fans. Talking about many college football and basketball fans.

Wittenmyer: Tell me about it. I’m looking at a whole new football program having to be rebuilt at Washington in a matter of days after playing for a national title. That’s my alma mater. It's always going to be my team. But it makes it just a little harder to maintain the same investment of time and passion.

Williams: Great point. As long-time college football fans, we’re so programed to think in terms of recruiting classes and three- and four-year windows. In today’s landscape, a top-ranked recruiting class can vanish in a year.

Wittenmyer: On the other hand, if you’re good at using the portal, you can rebuild a recruiting class in one cycle, with more experienced players.

Williams: The transfer portal taketh. And if you’re lucky, the transfer portal might giveth back. A lot of risk involved in turning over a massive part of your roster every year.

Wittenmyer: Tell me about it.

Williams: It’s not easy to learn a new school, new city, new teammates, new coaches and new system in short order. That’s a lot of adjustments to make. And I’m not just talking about the players. I don’t know if I, as a fan, can keep up with it.

Wittenmyer: I don’t know if I want to.

Williams: That’s the fire college sports is playing with these days. I’m not blaming the coaches or players.

Wittenmyer: Me either. The players especially have earned this.

Williams: But if it keeps going in this direction without some additional regulations that assure some stability for programs and equity for the players, then it’s going to take a toll over time.

Wittenmyer: If it keeps going like this, it might affect their bottom line. College fanbases are different than professional fans. And I’m not sure how big a fan I would if this gets anymore volatile.

Williams: I know what you mean. There’s something more personal to your college team as a fan, especially if it’s your alma mater or a close family member’s alma mater. I see the day where a lot of loyal fans stop going to games, watching on TV and buying the gear.

Wittenmyer: I’m not there yet with my Huskies.

Williams: That’s easy for you to say, because Washington is a big NIL school. They’ll probably be fine, especially going to the Big Ten. I worry about schools like UC. If they don’t figure it out soon enough, they might find out the road they took to the big time leads them down a path to irrelevance.

