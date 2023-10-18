Wittenmyer & Williams: Why Cincinnati continues to snub Ohio State, Big Ten football

Welcome to Wittenmyer & Williams – a weekly point/counterpoint column from Enquirer Reds reporter Gordon Wittenmyer and columnist Jason Williams. Today, they take a break from their usual baseball debate and talk college football and Cincinnati culture.

Wittenmyer: Hey, Jason, how about those Cincinnati Reds? Did you see what they did in the division series? … Yeah, me neither.

Williams: Quit trolling Reds fans. I know where you were last weekend.

Wittenmyer: That might have been the best college football game I’ve ever seen. If people don’t know what we’re talking about, go back and look at the Washington-Oregon highlights and brace yourself if you’re a Big Ten fan.

Williams: Nothing says offseason like a baseball writer covering a college football game.

Wittenmyer: Yeah, and nothing says offseason in early October like the Cincinnati Reds. At least it gave me a chance to see my Pac-12 boys up close and personal before they win a national championship in the last year of that conference.

Williams: Two things I don’t care about – where you went to college and Big Ten football.

Wittenmyer: Then you’re missing out big-time – even when it comes to Big Ten football. I’ll never understand why Cincinnati doesn’t seem to give a damn about Big Ten football when one of the best programs in the country this side of the West Coast is right up the road in Columbus. And next year, it’s going to be maybe the best conference in the country when my Huskies along with Oregon, USC and UCLA join the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Williams: People who move here are often dumbfounded by Cincinnati’s lack of interest in Ohio State football.

Wittenmyer: Hey! Who are you calling dumbfounded?

Williams: You should hear what I call you when you’re not around. Anyway, people have wondered for decades why Ohio State isn’t bigger in Cincinnati.

Wittenmyer: I’ve met a lot of people from Cincinnati who went to Ohio State. So why do you think that is? Does that make sense to you?

Williams: I grew up in Southeast Ohio. Diehard Ohio State fans everywhere, including in my own home. Cleveland, Akron, Dayton, obviously Columbus and suburbs and small towns absolutely love the Buckeyes. When I came to the University of Cincinnati in the early 1990s for school, I quickly learned there didn’t seem to be as much interest in the Buckeyes as I was used to. My editors at the Cincinnati Post coming up in the business didn’t bother to put a full-time writer on the beat because of this. The Cincinnati media has long ignored Ohio State. That’s unique to us in Ohio.

Wittenmyer: I guess I wouldn’t know because I live in Covington. But I know this: If fans around here weren’t missing out on what the Big Ten had to offer before now, wait until next year. SEC who?

Williams: This is Big 12 country now. In case you weren’t familiar with UC.

Wittenmyer: You mean that basketball school just up the hill?

Williams: Do they ever let you out of Great American Ball Park, Seattle boy? UC is a football school and has been for going on two decades. Heck, Luke Fickell, an Ohio State guy, played up the whole “State of Cincinnati” thing – that we’re our own place. We’re not really part of Ohio, but we’re not Kentucky or Indiana, either.

Wittenmyer: Maybe that’s the problem. Cincinnati doesn’t know what it is. But I’ll tell you this: Maybe when your UC boys win a game in that new conference and their coaches aren’t apprentices who get hired away by Big Ten schools, they can call themselves a big-time football town.

Williams: Cincinnati knows exactly what it is.

Wittenmyer: You better not be talking about chili.

Williams: Absolutely not. I’m so sick of the Skyline trope. Greater Cincinnatians have long embraced that this is the "Republic of Cincinnati." We’re a baseball and NFL town. We’re a UC football town. We’ve been a big-time college basketball town for even longer. Sure, UC football is down this year. New coach. New, tougher conference, but great interest remains in the Bearcats. If nothing else, I see this we-don’t-care-about-Ohio-State thing growing even more now with UC in a power conference.

Wittenmyer: Wait a minute. Now I’m starting to get it. I think I’m starting to understand the Reds culture a little better through that view. Barry Larkin’s connection. Marty and Joe for all those years. Pete Rose. And this relationship drama going on with Joey Votto right now.

Williams: Votto is a great example. He’s not even from this country, never mind Cincinnati, and we love him. But because he embraced Cincinnati, stayed here, immersed himself in the community, we’ve fully embraced him as our own. That’s who we are.

Wittenmyer: That and $20 million will get you a cup of coffee with him next year.

Williams: That’s a column for another day. Maybe we can discuss it over your first cheese coney. I think you might finally be ready for it.

