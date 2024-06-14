Witsel doesn't train with Belgium ahead of Euro 2024 opening match

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium's Jan Vertonghen pictured during a training session of Belgian national soccer team at their base camp in Freiberg am Neckar, in preparation of the UEFA Euro 2024 European Soccer Championships. Bruno Fahy/Belga/dpa

Defender Axel Witsel didn't participated in Belgium's team training on Friday ahead of their Euro 2024 opening match against Slovakia on Monday.

Witsel was also unable to train with the squad in the past few days due to muscular problems.

Coach Domenico Tedesco is facing a challenge to line up his defence. Veteran Jan Vertonghen is dealing with pain in his groin, while Arthur Theate has injured his ankle.

Right-back Thomas Meunier, meanwhile, is a doubt for the tournament due to a muscle injury. He hasn't travelled to Germany yet and is expected to join the squad only when recovered.

Belgium also face Romania and Ukraine in Group E.