Witness to Flight 93's final plunge a living memorial to 'heroes'

Aug. 7—STOYSTOWN, Pa. — Terry Butler has a tattoo of United Airlines Flight 93 below his left shoulder.

First responders fill his forearms, and the name of each of the doomed plane's "40 heroes" line his brawny left bicep.

But it's the sorrow in his eyes that might say the most about the impact 9/11 left on him 20 years ago.

"I relive it every day," Butler said, tracing his steps through Stoystown Auto Wreckers, where he watched Flight 93 soar over his head and then flip and nosedive on Sept. 11, 2001.

Butler was removing a radiator from a minivan for a customer when the plane flew by that morning. It was loud and low — "too low," he said.

"It went across the property and then suddenly pulled up," he said. "It rose into the sky and then took a sharp right turn — sort of imbalanced — and just dropped below the tree line."

Butler said he knew something was wrong. Then, he felt it — when the plane hit the ground.

"Smoke rose in the sky like a mushroom cloud, and the ground started shaking," he said, recalling at least two explosions.

It was a shocking experience that dropped him to the ground. He found himself sitting on the soil between rows of scrapped vehicles, struggling to comprehend what he just witnessed.

He remembered holding his right hand out in front of him without making a conscious effort to do so. His palm was upward and open, as if he was reaching out to help.

As hundreds of responders learned that day, less than four miles away, there was nothing anyone could do. All 40 passengers and crew members perished in the crash, along with the four hijackers.

But Butler has offered his hand almost every day since — as well as just about every other inch of his upper body. His sleeveless shirt reveals numerous tattoos that he said are there to make sure no one forgets that moment, the heroes or the lessons of 9/11.

"I had anger afterward ... like, 'Why did this have to happen?' " he said.

It's a feeling he said he never wants to have again. That's why Butler has dedicated the past 20 years to encouraging people to "never forget."

'Lives that we lost'

Butler got his first tattoo in 2003. It was an early logo of the Flight 93 memorial that showed an American flag draped over rolling fields with a sunset behind it. Over the years that followed, he had each passenger's and crew member's name inked to his left arm.

"It comes down to 'the 40,' the lives that we lost," he said. "They were the first ones to stand up and do something. They knew what was happening and they all banded together to do what needed to be done."

But for more than a decade, he's also served as a regular volunteer for the memorial.

"I'm here," Butler said. "I'm doing this ... to do everything in my power to keep the story told, because that's what we need to do."

Friends of Flight 93 Board President Donna Gibson said that there aren't many people in the world who are more dedicated to the Flight 93 legacy than Butler. He is one of approximately 100 area volunteers who attend just about every event at the memorial — whether it's to plant a tree or walk the memorial and talk with visitors.

"When we have something that needs done, he's there," she said.

Gibson described Butler as a quiet, humble man, who often lets his passion for the memorial and his patriotic tattoos speak for him.

"He's an incredible human being," Gibson said.

Butler said he's well aware that he's among a small percentage of people who saw a glimpse of what happened that day — and likely among a shrinking number of people who are still personally affected by the tragedies of 9/11.

He said he still yearns for the a return to the period when lawmakers in Washington, D.C., and Americans in general put politics aside and stood side-by-side in the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks.

For members of the younger generation who don't remember Sept. 11, and for those who do, but who seem to be forgetting, "we can still learn from what happened that day," Butler said.

"People looked out for each other back then — just like the heroes on Flight 93 did on 9/11," he said. "It should be that way all the time."