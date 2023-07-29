Withrow's Chris Henry Jr. announces commitment to Ohio State football at SummerFest

Withrow football's Chris Henry Jr. announced his commitment to play football for Ohio State University Friday during the Buckeyes' SummerFest recruiting event.

Henry Jr., son of the late Chris Henry, former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, had two dozen offers after just one year of high school football, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami, Purdue, Penn State and Michigan State.

As a freshman in 2022, he was a second-team all-district selection at defensive back last season as a freshman playing for West Clermont. On the receiving end, he had 29 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns. Henry had a season-high six catches in his first high school game against Hamilton, then caught two scores just two weeks later against Winton Woods. He had a season-high 85 yards on just three catches (two touchdowns) against Milford later in the season.

He was named to MaxPreps freshman All-America team.

Henry has since transferred to Withrow, where he'll team up with fellow transfer Luke Dunn, who led the Greater Catholic League-South in passing yards last season.

At Ohio State, he will join his sister, Seini Hicks, who will play basketball for the Buckeyes. She recently transferred from West Clermont to Purcell Marian for her senior year.

