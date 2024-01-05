Withrow names new head football coach

Withrow named Anthony Berry as its head football coach Jan. 5, 2024. He was defensive coordinator at Withrow the past three seasons.

Withrow High School has promoted Anthony Berry as its new head football coach.

He has been the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the last three seasons under Kali Jones, who left in December to take the head coaching job at Middletown High School.

Berry, a 2011 Withrow graduate, was a standout player for the Tigers from 2006-10.

"Thank you to the Withrow administration for the opportunity to become Withrow's next head football coach,” Berry said in a press release from the school. “I'm beyond excited to lead the Withrow Tigers football team and impact the Withrow community as a whole. This is my dream job, and there isn't another place I want to be besides here, serving our student-athletes. This is home."

More: Paul Wiggins leaves Brossart football coaching position after 10 seasons

In the release, Withrow athletic director Regina Williams said Berry is the perfect fit for the position.

"Coach Berry’s experience has developed him into a passionate, selfless and dedicated coach and role model," she said. "We are excited to continue building on what has already been established amongst a great group of coaches."

As defensive coordinator this past season, Berry helped the Tigers set the school record for wins in a season as they went 12-2 and advanced to the Division II regional final.

Withrow’s defense was ranked No. 1 in Ohio for all divisions. Withrow posted five shutouts this season, allowed only eight points per game, and had 22 total shutouts under Berry’s leadership.

"I am committed to continuing the foundation that's been built, and the tradition that's been restored,” Berry said in the release. “I'm eager to get to work in my new role and continue building champion young men while winning championships on Madison Road."

After playing college football for Notre Dame College and Mount St. Joseph, Berry’s high school coaching career began in the 2016-17 season at Woodward High School as co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach.

From 2017-20 he was the defensive coordinator at Taft High School as well as linebacker coach and junior varsity head coach before returning to his alma mater to lead the Tigers’ defense.

Coach Anthony Berry, shown with the boys and team mom Nicole Fredrick in 2021, has joined the boys as they take recruiting trips during the summer.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Withrow names new head football coach