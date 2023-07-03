Withrow 4-star defensive back Terhyon Nichols commits to University of Kentucky

Withrow's Terhyon Nichols (21) cannot stop Kings' Michael Mussari as he secures a touchdown catch at the Kings vs. Withrow OHSAA Division II second-round football playoff game, Nov. 4, 2022.

One of the top high school football recruits in Ohio has made his college decision.

Withrow High School defensive back Terhyon Nichols committed to the University of Kentucky, he announced on Sunday night.

4 star DB Terhyon Nichols has committed to KENTUCKY. Nichols chose the wildcats over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Cincinnati. Top 10 player in Ohio with really impressive film. Big get for @CoachC_Collins! YAHTZEE😼🎲pic.twitter.com/SGXlqCGtEp — Fifth Quarter Kentucky (@FQKentucky) July 2, 2023

Nichols, a four-star corner, is ranked the No. 9 overall recruit in Ohio for the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, which also lists him as the No. 22 overall defensive back in the nation for his class.

Nichols had a lengthy offer sheet with over 30 Division I programs, including Michigan, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Penn State, Alabama, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

In May, Nichols released his Top 6 programs with Cincinnati, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh joining Kentucky.

With Withrow, Nichols has racked up 69 career tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one interception. Nichols was first-team All-Ohio and All-District in Division II last season along with first-team all-league honors in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference.

