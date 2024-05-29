'Without Warnock, Leven would have taken Aberdeen to Europe'

It's difficult to make a case for any caretaker manager claiming individual end-of-season awards, but Peter Leven's contribution to Aberdeen has been seismic.

Having been left with a mess to deal with after the shock departure of Neil Warnock, Leven was tasked with guiding a downbeat Dons side away from an unthinkable relegation.

In the end, he did it comfortably. He was also a penalty kick away from dumping out eventual Scottish Cup winners Celtic and progressing to the final.

In 12 games across two brief spells as caretaker boss, there has been just one defeat inside 90 minutes.

It's a stat that only emphasises the biggest 'what if?' of Aberdeen's season.

"That five-week spell Aberdeen had with Warnock at the helm summed up the season they had," BBC Scotland commentator Liam McLeod said on Wednesday's Scottish Football Podcast.

"I'm pretty sure if the board had their time again, they would have probably stuck with Leven. I'm convinced if Leven was there they would be in Europe, not bottom six."

BBC Scotland's chief sportswriter Tom English, who feels Leven is a leftfield shout for manager of the year, added: "Look at the absolute train wreck that was under the previous incumbent, and everything Warnock said about Aberdeen being weak, couldn't defend this, that and the other.

"Leven, in the blink of an eye, fixed it all. They suddenly became a team that were tough, became a team that could defend, became a proud and interesting team to watch."