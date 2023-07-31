Without a true WR1, the Patriots will rely heavily on Mac Jones

The New England Patriots selected former Alabama national championship-winning quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. After having a stellar rookie season that landed him a Pro Bowl selection and a playoff berth, he regressed in 2022.

Now, as the 2023 season nears, expectations are high for Jones.

Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire explained that New England’s wide receiver room calls for Jones to perform nearly perfect.

“The Patriots lack a true No. 1 receiver on the roster,” writes McElroy. “They don’t have that elite playmaker that can consistently separate and beat one-on-one coverage. So a lot of what they do will rely heavily on timing, precision and taking advantage of mismatches.”

He goes on to explain what exactly is needed from Jones.

“Jones will have to consistently fit passes in tight windows, while also being careful not to turn the ball over. It’s a tall order for a third-year quarterback on his third straight offensive coordinator, but Jones has the talent to make it work.”

The Patriots play in what many consider to be the toughest division in the league, the AFC East. However, with decades of success, there’s still an expectation to compete. Jones has the weight of the franchise on his shoulders and must cherish the time spent in training camp so that he could return to the level he was at back in 2021.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jones and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2023 season approaches.

More Bama in NFL!

Panthers QB Bryce Young talks about his first NFL training camp

More Bama in NFL!

Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs contract extension gets interesting grade

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire