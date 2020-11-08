Without Trevor Lawrence, Clemson falls to Notre Dame in overtime

No. 4 Notre Dame takes down No. 1 Clemson in double OT, 47-40 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QD9p7EUBlv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 8, 2020





Clemson beat Boston College without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but they couldn’t avoid the upset on the road against No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday night, falling 47-40 to the Fighting Irish.

Redshirt freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei turned in a valiant effort in Lawrence’s place, throwing for 439 yards and accouting for three total touchdowns. Clemson running back Travis Etienne was held to just 85 total yards.

Lawrence missed the past two games after testing positive for COVID-19.