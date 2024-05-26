Without its star, Pacers let another winnable game slip away in Game 3 loss to Celtics

INDIANAPOLIS -- Despite missing Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers took an 18-point lead in a sensational shooting first half, but the Celtics took over in the second while the Pacers faded and Boston won 114-111 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night to take a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals. It was the Pacers' first home loss in the playoffs and the first in either regular or postseason since March 18.

No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 8 p.m.

Here are four observations

Pacers attack paint, go off in first half but fade in second

With their most prolific 3-point shooter on the shelf in Haliburton, the Pacers focused more on getting the ball in the paint either in post-ups or off the dribble. They also weren't shy about taking mid-range shots, either in the mid-paint area or the between the paint and the 3-point arc. As a result they had a spectacular shooting first half even while not getting much from beyond the 3-point arc.

With a particularly sensational second quarter, the Pacers made 28 of 44 field goals (63.6%) in the first half. They were 3 of 8 from 3-point range, but had 42 points in the paint. They took a lead as big as 18 points in the first half and led 69-57 at halftime.

But in the second half they lost their shooting touch inside and never gained it outside. After the break, they made just 18 of 46 field goals and 2 of 13 3-pointers. Boston didn't shoot much better making 18 of 41 field goals, but they hit 6 of 22 3-pointers and 15 of 17 free throws. The Pacers were 4 of 4 at the line after the break.

The Pacers finished with 68 points in the paint to Boston's 40, but the Celtics hit 16 3-pointers to the Pacers' five. Jayson Tatum scored 36 points to lead the Celtics, Jaylen Brown had 24 and Al Horford had 23.

Andrew Nembhard plays spectacularly in Haliburton's absence

Andrew Nembhard has had to take the reins from Tyrese Haliburton before when the All-Star has been injured. He hasn't exploded in all of those games, but they do include some of the most spectacular games in his career, including last season's 31-point effort in a win at Golden State and a 26-point outburst in a win at Milwaukee. This year he had excellent performances in wins over Phoenix, Philadelphia and Memphis when Haliburton was on the shelf.

On Friday, especially in the first half, he was at his absolute best, getting downhill off the dribble but also drilling 3s. By halftime he had 21 points on 8 of 10 shooting, knocking down all three of his 3-point attempts including a 31-footer just before halftime.

Nembhard finished with a career high 32 points on 12 of 21 shooting to go with nine assists, but he missed a jumper for the lead and had a turnover in the final seconds.

Myles Turner takes advantage of smaller defenders

Myles Turner burned Luke Kornet whenever the Celtics backup big man defended him in Game 1, so the Celtics crossmatched more frequently in Game 2 with smaller defenders on Turner and had success. Turner struggled with foul trouble and scored just eight points on 3 of 7 shooting, turning the ball over four times.

The Pacers expected that going into Game 3 so they attacked it early. Turner fed on post-ups on smaller players, including guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, and he scored 15 first-half points on 6 of 8 shooting. He finished with 22 points on 10 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam matches the moment

With one All-Star out, the Pacers needed their other one to take it up a notch. Siakam was excellent in Game 1 and Game 2 with 24 points and 28 respectively, and the Pacers needed him to match that effort.

He did in the first half and early in the second but was quiet after that.

Siakam provides the toughest matchup problem for the Celtics, who don't have a player 1-4 with quite his length. He backed Celtics defenders down and beat them with spin moves to the rim and turnaround jumpers, and at halftime he had 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

He finished with just 22 points, however, on 9 of 18 shooting.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Without its star, Pacers let another get away in Game 3 loss to Celtics