‘Without risks, there are no victories’ – imminent Kylian Mbappé return teased

When Kylian Mbappé (25) exited the scene, blood dripping from his nose, in Düsseldorf on Monday. There were fears that the France captain’s Euro 2024 campaign may be over.

In the wake of the collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso, which came towards the end of Les Bleus’ 1-0 victory, Mbappé went to hospital. Medical tests revealed that, as predicted, he had broken his nose, however, he would not require immediate surgery. Didier Deschamps revealed that the soon-to-be Real Madrid forward would almost certainly require surgery post-tournament.

His period of absence has not been defined but media reports are unequivocal in ruling him out of Friday’s match against the Netherlands. RTL France have even evoked an absence of a fortnight, which would rule him out until the quarter-final stage of Euro 2024.

Mbappé will be desperate to return and a quick return has been hinted. The Frenchman underwent further tests on his nose on Wednesday and in the wake of those tests, the result of which has not yet become public, two social media posts have alluded to a short period of absence.

The first post came from L’Équipe de France’s X (formerly Twitter) page with an image of Mbappé with an egg-timer emoji. The second came on Mbappé’s own Instagram page and read “Without risks, there are no victories”. An immediate return may constitute a risk but perhaps one that the France captain is willing to take.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle