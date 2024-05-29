Without Nick Saban, who's the SEC's new top dog? Lane Kiffin spills the beans | Toppmeyer

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – As Lane Kiffin looked around the coaches' meeting room Tuesday at the SEC spring meetings, he began to feel the length of his career in this conference.

Mark Stoops is the longest-tenured SEC football coach at his current school. Stoops has coached Kentucky since 2013. But, Kiffin’s SEC coaching experience spans to his 2009 season at Tennessee.

Nick Saban, then entrenched as Alabama’s coach, joined Kiffin at the SEC’s spring meetings that year. So did Greg Sankey, who was then the SEC’s assistant commissioner.

Sankey’s still here, in the boss’ chair. Kiffin remains, too, entering his fifth season at Ole Miss.

The other faces in the league changed. Then came the monumental change in January, when Saban retired. Kiffin was struck by that Tuesday after the first day of coaches’ meetings.

“It definitely was strange not having Coach Saban in there,” said Kiffin, who worked three seasons as Saban’s offensive coordinator.

Saban carried the loudest megaphone among SEC coaches.

Despite Kiffin’s experience, he hasn’t taken up that mantle. He’s a quipster, but he’s soft-spoken. Reporters leaned forward in their chairs just to hear the Ole Miss coach during his 15-minute session with the media.

So, who’s the new loudest voice in the coaches’ meetings?

“Kirby kind of took over and is kind of the lead now,” Kiffin said, in reference to Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

Smart wields the power of two national championships.

Kiffin considered the possibility of Ole Miss reaching that pinnacle with what he calls his best roster he's ever assembled.

“I don’t really think about the championship stuff,” Kiffin said. “There’s way more important (elements to consider). That’s outcome. It’s way more about the process.”

He’s almost starting to sound like Saban.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: With no Nick Saban, who's SEC top dog? It's Kirby Smart, says Lane Kiffin