Without Harry Kane, Jose Mourinho faces deep trouble at Tottenham

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Melissa Reddy
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Mourinho shows concern for an injured Harry Kane (Getty Images)
Jose Mourinho shows concern for an injured Harry Kane (Getty Images)

At Goodison Park on Friday night, there were 26 minutes of nothingness from Tottenham.

Then Michael Keane failed to head clear Tanguy Ndombele’s cross, with the ball falling to an unmarked Harry Kane, eight yards out.

The England striker took a touch, swivelled and found the bottom left. Just like that, he’d given Spurs a lead they had no business acquiring against Everton.

When Carlo Ancelotti’s men got back in front in a game they looked most likely to win, it was Kane that ensured Tottenham didn’t lose it.

So often, he has been their saving grace and the golden boot giving Jose Mourinho a lifeline in the job.

Kane has been directly involved in 62 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for Spurs under the Portuguese manager, which includes 17 assists.

When Tottenham have been disjointed, devoid of clear structure and offensive direction, they can still bank on the clinical efficiency of their world-class marksman – as was the case in the draw on Merseyside.

The sight of Kane limping off in stoppage time with a suspected right ankle problem – nine days before the Carabao Cup final and 58 before England’s opener at the European Championship – will feel more gutting than usual for Spurs.

Losing a player of that magnitude at such a crucial juncture is gutting. Losing a player of that magnitude at such a crucial juncture when there is little to no sign of a coherent approach, with cracks everywhere, can be game over.

That is not just for Tottenham’s ambitions, but Mourinho’s spell at the club.

No Premier League side has dropped more points from winning positions this season than his. “I think it has to do with some of our qualities as a team,” the manager said, refusing to go into them.

Mourinho has lost most of the weaponry that marked him out as special, but the art of deflection – as Paul Pogba underscored – remains strong.

By not wanting to discuss what the issues are, that becomes the story rather than what the issues actually are. And the chief one is what Mourinho has reduced this progressive, high-pressing, intense, entertaining team to.

They are passive and porous, not compact enough nor creative enough. Spurs played with two defensive-minded midfielders against Everton, yet allowed Gylfi Sigurdsson the freedom to orchestrate centrally for the hosts.

At no point did the visitors seem invested in actually winning the encounter.

Tottenham - regardless of system and personnel - merely exist in too many games, which is staggering given the talent available to Mourinho.

Now the one that is potentially unavailable for a long period can spotlight just how poor the side is – structurally and aesthetically – sans his goals.

Son Heung-min is exhausted. Ndombele and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg are ghosts of the players they were. The gifts of Gareth Bale and Dele Alli get purposely overlooked.

There is a deficiency of surety and conviction in defence.

Kane has been the sole guiding light, the glue holding flimsy parts together.

He has suffered a catalogue of ankle problems in the past, which will heighten the worry around his diagnosis. He injured both of them earlier this season but returned to action sooner than anticipated.

There were two periods of absences in 2018/19 with a left ankle injury. The campaign prior to that, he missed a month after hurting the opposite one and there were also multi-setbacks in 2016/17.

Kane took his tally of league goals to 21 on Friday, but he also saved Mourinho from an inquisition.

Tottenham, in their current guise, cannot afford to be without him. And neither can their manager, who edges closer to the kind of destructive end that has coloured his recent history.

Read More

‘We’re heading in the right direction’, Stanway says after Lioness loss to Canada

Kane rescues struggling Spurs after Everton’s helping hand

Mourinho responds to Pogba’s criticism of his man management

Recommended Stories

  • Too early to judge severity of Harry Kane injury, says worried Jose Mourinho

    Kane limped off in stoppage time at the end of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Everton.

  • Champions League fixtures — all matches by date and kick-off time

    Every Champions League fixture plus confirmed dates and kick-off times

  • Chelsea vs Man City predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup semi-final today

    Just three days after beating Borussia Dortmund to reach the last four of the Champions League, Manchester City face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The clash also comes just four days after Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the Champions League themselves, but could the extra day’s rest give them an edge in this one? Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel are known as two of the most tactically astute managers in the game, but with the attacking talent on show you can’t see this one being a chess match.

  • Jerry Falwell Jr. gave himself a $12.5 million raise while hiding scandalous details about his personal life, Liberty University lawsuit alleges

    The former Liberty University president had a long-running scandalous relationship with his former pool boy that he kept under wraps.

  • Liberty University sues Jerry Falwell Jr for more than $10m

    Former Miami pool boy claimed he had sexual relationship with Mr Falwell and wife

  • Jimmy Boeheim transferring to join dad, brother at Syracuse for final season

    Jim Boeheim will get to coach both of his sons, Jimmy and Buddy, next season at Syracuse.

  • Chuck Liddell backing Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul at Triller Fight Club: ‘He’s not easy to knock out’

    UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell is supporting Ben Askren in the battle against Jake Paul.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Bellator 257 live and official results (5:30 p.m. ET)

    Bellator 257 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

  • Despite getting walloped by Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is slight favorite in their third fight

    The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch will get a ton of bets.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • UFC 264: Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier confirmed for capacity crowd in Las Vegas

    "The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum betting preview: Best bets for UFC Vegas 24

    It’s a critical bout for both of them, because both of them have lost to reigning champion Israel Adesanya and are gunning for a rematch.

  • Malachi Flynn with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 04/16/2021

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • CBS tabs Allen Bestwick to do play-by-play for Tony Stewart's SRX racing series

    Bestwick has been the voice of NASCAR for both ESPN and NBC. SRX begins June 12 on CBS.

  • Mac Jones' shortcomings don't fit into today's NFL. Yet, he could be QB outlier worthy of 49ers' draft gamble.

    This is about whether the 49ers, or others, think they can win with a QB who will sit in the pocket, rather than make the defense worry about him slaloming through it.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.