Without Bryce Hopkins, can Kim English and Providence basketball figure out a path forward?

NEW YORK — Kim English’s opening statement Wednesday night made an unnamed reference to the obvious.

Providence won’t be the same going forward without Bryce Hopkins. There are few teams in the nation who could just smoothly move on after losing a player of his importance.

That’s what the Friars are attempting to do without their injured star, who didn’t make the trip to Madison Square Garden to face St. John's this week. There are some clues as to how Providence’s rotation might come together in the future after the 75-73 loss to St. John’s, one that wasn’t sealed until Jayden Pierre missed a rushed 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Providence Friars forward Bryce Hopkins (23) shoots against the Butler Bulldogs on Dec. 23 at the AMP in Providence. Hopkins is now lost for the season after an ACL tear.

“No one cares,” English said. “We just have to find a way to get it done.”

The Friars have dropped three straight and are sliding down the Big East standings. The Red Storm, Connecticut, Seton Hall and Villanova remain among the one-loss teams in league play. It was in the second half of a home defeat against the Pirates when Hopkins went down, tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Devin Carter has wasted no time stepping to the forefront. His performance against St. John’s was another for the program record books – a career-high 31 points, 13 rebounds to match another personal best and four steals. You couldn’t imagine a guard having more of a physical impact on a game, and Carter promised such an effort in a text message to English after the injury to Hopkins was confirmed.

“He texted me when we got the news on Bryce,” English said. “Right away, the next game, he got a moment where he had an opportunity to lead.”

Providence head coach Kim English and his Friars will be without the services of Bryce Hopkins for the rest of the season.

That was in a defeat at Creighton, a game in which Providence trailed by 18 points early in the second half before staging a rally. Carter totaled 25 points and 10 rebounds, one of his six double-doubles this season and the eighth of his nine during his college career. Providence’s other rotation members simply need to do more to approach his level of intensity and production.

Pierre took a step forward Wednesday. He tallied a career-high 17 points to go along with a team-high five assists. A pair of late 3-pointers in the first half gave the Friars some needed energy into the locker room, and they eventually took a first lead of the night at the 14:30 mark of the second.

“I don’t look at Jayden as some set-up guy,” English said. “I look at him as a modern point guard who can play and score.”

Who flanks Carter and Pierre in what now seems certain to be a three-guard lineup going forward could be coming into focus. Garwey Dual played through a right shoulder injury Wednesday and still managed 33 minutes, closing with seven points and four assists. Providence could opt to force the heralded freshman recruit to grow through the struggles that come with youth.

“I want to start getting him some experience,” English said. “I want him playing. I want him making mistakes. I want him attacking, being aggressive.”

Dual’s minutes came at the expense of Corey Floyd Jr., who started a second straight game but was on the bench to begin the second half. Floyd collected seven points and six rebounds against Seton Hall, playing 12 of his 19 minutes in the second half after Hopkins departed. He’s yet to take advantage of what figured to be a chance at a more prominent role – scoreless in two straight games, a combined six turnovers and a minus-16 rating in just 10 minutes against St. John’s.

“Such a good opportunity for these guys to grow up in real moments,” English said.

Rafael Castro contributed in the paint against the Red Storm during his eight minutes, spelling Josh Oduro (ankle) rather than playing alongside him. Rich Barron played just five minutes and hasn't cracked 12 in five league games – it would be a bit of a surprise if he suddenly emerged as a major piece. Donovan Santoro has appeared in just six games and doesn't seem like likely to join the rotation in the near future.

The midseason Wooden Award watch list dropped midway through the first half Wednesday. Carter wasn’t among the 25 names listed – league rivals Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Tristen Newton (Connecticut) and Baylor Scheierman (Creighton) all made the cut. It seems like an oversight to leave him out of the discussion concerning the top current players in college basketball, but Carter’s brilliance might go for naught without a bit more help.

