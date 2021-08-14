Without adding a superstar, Knicks must rely on player development to take next step

RJ Barrett points white jersey tight shot

Leon Rose has his New York Knicks rebuild off to an accelerated start, bringing hype and wins to a fanbase starved of both for years in just a couple of offseasons. The honeymoon is still very much on, but the ultimate goal remains a championship, and the franchise won’t be fully vindicated until one.

One problem: between now and when the Knicks can acquire a star on the level of a Damian Lillard or Kawhi Leonard, there is a wide gap between stages of this rebuild.

There’s only so much improvement on the margins can do, and while a consistent postseason appearance is no small feat, annually falling short of some superteam doesn’t meet expectations. Until that megastar joins, New York won’t be a true contender in today’s NBA.

There is one way to bridge that chasm: player development. It's the aspect of team building the Knicks generally failed at in recent history, the aspect they hired specialist Johnnie Bryant as assistant coach to tend to, and their only remaining avenue to contention until a top-15 player catches New York fever.

Even after signing Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, this is a young roster, with three members of the starting five, two key bench cogs and its best player all under the age of 27. Remove Julius Randle from the equation and they’re all 23 or under.

Randle is a large part of that equation. Last year he catapulted himself into an All-NBA tier player, now eyes are on him to back up that performance with added pressure this season. Some expect regression, but the newly-extended forward expects more of himself.

Why shouldn’t we?

If Randle’s work ethic is any indication, he’s not satisfied with his game, especially after last season’s Playoffs. Should he improve further, or even come back relatively the same but better prepared for the postseason, he begins knocking on the door of superstardom.

This makes Randle a more enticing player to join, thereby the Knicks a more inviting destination. It also puts a 2011 Mavericks or 2019 Raptors type of run in the realm of possibility.

Story continues

Of course, the 26-year-old that continues evolving past his ascension to the NBA’s elite is extremely rare, and puts them in a class of their own. That’s a lot to bank on with Randle. Luckily the Knicks run deep with young talent.

If it’s not already clear, RJ Barrett has star potential. Last season’s numbers are matched by a select few 21-year-olds in NBA history, and he put them up on a winning team as one of their top options.

Even with plateaued development, Barrett is going to be an impactful player on winning. For New York’s remaining youngsters, the jury’s still out.

Mitchell Robinson’s game speaks for itself, but health is going to be a deciding factor in his career. It’s hard not to be optimistic about Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, and as for this year’s draftees, it’s way too soon to tell.

Best case scenario, Randle elevates his game and Barrett plus one (or multiple) of the others mentioned become high-level starters to All-Star guys in a repeat of the Golden State Warriors rise to prominence. While it’s a fun pipe dream, the developmental staff should operate with this as a goal.



The realistic proposition is developing each prospect to their fullest, so that they can either contribute to winning or provide value in a trade.

New York will undoubtedly maximize their production elsewhere, hunting upgrades via trade and free agency to bump a Reggie Bullock to a Fournier or an Alec Burks to a Joe Ingles. While the Knicks should do so, these moves don’t turn a roster from a second-round out to a Finals team.

Simultaneously maximizing prospect development doesn’t take away from winning or chasing a star; it gives them the best chance to do both. Should the Knicks develop these neophytes effectively, they’ll be valued highly in trades, or become hugely beneficial talents themselves.

Relying on rookies to third-year players to one day pay massive dividends towards your already-solid squad requires a lot of confidence. That shouldn’t be a problem for Rose and company.

This Knicks front office that delivered on bringing the team back to relevancy already invested a ton into their prospects. From the hiring of Walt Perrin and Bryant to Tom Thibodeau and the front office trusting Barrett and Robinson to start, plus Toppin and Quickley to compete in their rookie years.

If the staff backs up that belief with execution, Knicks fans won’t have to worry about when the next star comes calling, they’ll have one rising right in front of them.



