Witherspoon finally gets his wish, finds his way to Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM BOOTH
·4 min read
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Santa Clara, Calif. Back in college, Ahkello Witherspoon wanted to find a way to have an NFL career in Seattle. It took several seasons and starting his career in San Francisco, but Witherspoon finally got his wish this offseason when he signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When he was in college, Ahkello Witherspoon wanted to have an NFL career in Seattle.

Many college defensive backs felt the same way at that time since the Seahawks' defense was at the pinnacle of the NFL during that period, anchored by a legendary secondary.

“I think that group did it better than any, and that’s one of the reasons I was so interested in coming to Seattle out of college,” Witherspoon said Thursday. “If you asked me where I wanted to go, it was Seattle, just to kind of replicate that to the best of my ability.”

It took several seasons and a stint in San Francisco, but Witherspoon finally got his wish when he signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks this offseason.

Following the departures of Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar in free agency, the expectation is that Witherspoon will win one of the starting jobs. He’ll have competition from last year’s breakout revelation, D.J. Reed, as well as veteran Tre Flowers and draft pick Tre Brown.

But Witherspoon was one of Seattle’s priorities in free agency and it wasn’t for him to be a reserve.

“We’ve seen the style of play that he brings,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s got the makeup, speed, size, length, the kind of stuff that we like in our guys. I’ve had my eye on him since we first saw him coming out of Colorado.”

The Niners picked Witherspoon in the third round of the 2017 draft and he showed flashes as a rookie while starting nine games on a team that struggled defensively.

He had an inconsistent second season when he allowed seven TD passes in coverage, according to game-tracking data from SportsInfo Solutions, but still began the 2019 season as the starter.

Witherspoon injured his foot early that season and struggled when he returned, allowing seven more TD passes, according to SIS. He was eventually benched for Emmanuel Moseley before San Francisco went on a playoff run that ended with a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.

Witherspoon played better in 2020 when healthy but the Niners didn’t make a strong effort to keep him after agreeing to deals with cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Moseley.

Witherspoon has four interceptions and 24 passes defensed in 47 career games, and said the injuries in San Francisco led to his inconsistent play.

“If you’re not at the best of your ability in this league and you’re not healthy, it’s difficult to stay at that level that it takes to be All-Pro, that it takes to be a Pro Bowler,” Witherspoon said. “So I’m just extremely excited right now just to be healthy, clear-minded, in a new environment.”

Witherspoon is one of the few veterans at the Seahawks facility for offseason workouts. The majority are staying away during the early parts of the offseason program. Carroll estimated about 35 or 40 players are in attendance, most of them rookies or young players.

Witherspoon said he is showing up to rehab a minor offseason knee surgery, to get to know some of his new coaches and how they see the game.

“Stuff like that is stuff that you can’t make up or can’t get it when you’re at home just being on Zoom,” Witherspoon said. “So it’s been very helpful and I’m glad that I made that decision because I’m already reaping the benefits.”

NOTES: Carroll said he expects the veterans' in-person participation to pick up as the offseason workouts continue into June and that most should be in attendance for the mandatory minicamp in mid-June. “We’re communicating on a good level about it so it hasn’t been a negotiation. It’s been a conversation about it and we’re kind of partnering in this thing to put it together so we can get what we need to get done,” Carroll said. ... Carroll said he continues to have conversations with players who have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines. “I made a pitch again today to our guys so they’re aware that the timeframe that’s left in the summertime before camp starts, ideally we’d like everybody to be vaccinated before we report to camp just to make it as safe as possible for everyone,” he said.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • How Julio Jones 49ers-Falcons trade could shake up NFC West

    The 49ers haven't shut down the possibility of trading for Julio Jones, and that would be bad news for the Seahawks and everyone else in the NFC West.

  • Tua Tagovailoa admits he didn't fully grasp Dolphins playbook as a rookie

    Tagovailoa's admission sheds light on Miami's decision to look to Ryan Fitzpatrick in some late-game situations last season.

  • Rumor: Warriors would listen to trade offers for James Wiseman

    The Warriors would reportedly listen to trade offers if it meant acquiring an All-Star-type of player.

  • Report: Falcons could trade Julio Jones as early as next week

    Falcons WR Julio Jones might be traded as early as next week.

  • Zach Wilson on facing Sam Darnold in Week 1: 'It's typical NFL, right?' | Jets News Conference

    Rookie Jets QB Zach Wilson explains how comfortable he feels with the playbook so far and his thoughts when he found out he was facing former New York QB Sam Darnold in Week 1.

  • Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis reunite as each takes next step in post-playing career

    Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis reminisced on their time playing together and spoke out about what’s next.

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NBA betting: Bettors confident in Knicks, big money on Jazz to bounce back

    Both the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were upset in Game 1 of their respective series. Will they bounce back in Game 2?

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • Egan Bernal extends lead on day of drama and intrigue at Giro d'Italia

    Bernal wins shortened stage to extend his lead Caruso moves up to second overall Yates tumbles down the standings Simon Yates’s team insisted on Monday night that it was "not over yet" and that their man was “still riding to win” the Giro d’Italia. But the 28-year-old BikeExchange rider suffered a crushing blow on Monday as he was dropped on a freezing cold and wet 16th stage, which was won in emphatic fashion by race leader Egan Bernal. Yates’ fellow Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) had a better day, moving into a podium position after crossing the line fifth in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Dolomites. The designated “queen” stage of the race had to be shortened by organisers at the last minute as snow and sleet hit the mountain range. Instead of a 212-kilometre route over three major mountain passes, the stage followed a 153km route over only one major pass, the Giau. But that was more than enough for Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers} to prove once again he is the man to beat in this race. The Colombian attacked over the top of the Giau, caught the last remaining breakaway rider, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), and won the stage brilliantly to put time into all of his rivals. Bernal even had the time and presence of mind to slow down and take off his rain jacket before the finish, riding no-handed on wet slippery cobbles approaching the line - not an easy thing to do - so that he could display the pink jersey. "I wanted to put on a show," said the 2019 Tour de France champion. “This is the type of cycling I like, tough stages like these. It's a risk but I believed in myself and the team believed in me.” Bernal finished 27 seconds ahead of Romain Bardet (DSM), with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third, the Italian moving up from third to second overall at 2min 24sec. Carthy, meanwhile, jumped from fifth to third, 3min 40sec back. Yates, who had been second overall going into the stage, dropped to fifth overall at 4mins20sec after shedding 2min37secs to Bernal on the stage. “His Giro is not over but against such a strong Bernal like today it’s going to be very hard,” conceded BikeExchange general manager Brent Copeland, who said Yates just had a “bad day” rather than a problem with fuelling or the cold. “We’re riding to win but Bernal is riding well too. It’s not over and we’ll try to do something and make it a spectacular Giro.” The riders have a final rest day on Tuesday. The Giro finishes in Milan on Sunday.

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Motor racing-Not so fast, Indy 500 old guard not ready to let young guns pass

    There is a golden oldie theme running through the 2021 sport calendar and the trend could continue at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday when the forty-somethings led by pole sitter Scott Dixon will try to fend off the IndyCar youth movement. Dixon, the 40-year-old father of three and six-times IndyCar series champion, will be lined up alongside two eager young guns in 21-year-old Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay, at 20-years-old the youngest front row starter ever at the Indy 500. Dixon, who with 51 wins sits third on the IndyCar all-time list behind only AJ Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52), will not stand alone against the young tide with the New Zealander getting plenty of backup.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/26/2021

  • Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

    The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs, and they're making the task of dispatching the reigning Eastern Conference champions look very simple. Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their East first-round series with a 113-84 victory in Miami on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Milwaukee, which can finish the sweep and move into the East semifinals with a win Saturday afternoon.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Spike Lee — and 15K other Knicks fans — stoked for return of playoff basketball at MSG

    Between a raucous MSG crowd and a swarm of Phil Mickelson supporters, fans were the big winners on an action-packed sports Sunday.

  • The playoff 76ers aren't just the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons show

    If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.

  • Tim Tebow inspires former Super Bowl champ to make comeback at new position: 'I just need a shot'

    Brandon Jacobs vs. Derrick Henry is a matchup NFL fans deserve to see.