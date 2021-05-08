Withers comes through twice to send Southern to emotional sweep over Western

May 8—Moments after a thrilling walk-off hit to finish a playoff sweep of Missouri Western, the Missouri Southern softball team converged into a team huddle full of jubilation.

And then MSSU softball icon Pat Lipira stepped onto the field with her namesake.

Lipira, the winningest coach in MSSU softball history, approached the huddle as all the attention turned to her.

"Let's go," Lipira shouted as the coaches and players broke out in a cheer.

It was that significant of a program sweep for the Lions (30-13-1) who defeated the Griffons 7-5 and 3-2 on Friday night at Pat Lipira Softball Complex.

"I think that says a lot about our culture here," Southern cleanup hitter Leighton Withers said. "This is my first year, but we had a meeting with Coach Lipira before the season. She's very involved. She's at a lot of our games. She is just as much a part of the game as we are. It means a lot to see her here. She was just excited as we are."

For head coach Hallie Blackney, who was named MIAA Coach of the Year earlier this week, the moment may have given her goosebumps.

"She is the pioneer of this program," Blackney said. "It means a lot when she's here. We appreciate all she has done. We want to make her proud."

Next up for the Lions is a trip to the semifinal round of the MIAA Tournament on Thursday in Edmond, Oklahoma. Southern will play second-seeded Central Missouri or seventh-seeded Washburn, who split two games on Friday.

"It's a big deal because we were picked 11th to start the season and we're making noise," Withers said. "We knew all along we were better than that. We worked hard all season. It's paying off."

MSSU 3, MWSU 2

Down to their final out and trailing 2-1, Withers came through with the late-game heroics.

On a 1-0 count, the sophomore belted a high-arcing flyball to the warning track in right field off Kaili Hinds. The hit wound up being a two-run, walk-off double.

"My mindset was to hit something hard, make something happen," Withers said. "I was looking to get a base hit. I was trying not to do too much, stay within myself and hit it hard."

After Sidnie Hurst struck out, Southern's rally started after leadoff hitter Yazmin Vargas reached on a fielding error and swiped second to get into scoring position. Makaila Leonhart lined out for the second out, but Josie Tofpi drew a walk on four pitches to set the stage for Withers.

"I knew either Josie or Leighton was going to have the big hit," Blackney said. "They put Jo on, and Leighton was seeing the ball so well all day. She had a lot of lineouts. Stat-wise it wasn't showing, but she was hitting the crap out of the ball. When you keep swinging, good things happen."

The Griffons scored their two runs in the first inning on a two-run double by Brea Blanton. Southern didn't get on the board until the fourth when pinch-hitter Izzy Medrano produced an RBI groundout to make the score 2-1.

Kara Amos collected two hits to lead the Lions' seven-hit attack. Bailey Lacy (10-2) was the winning pitcher after throwing all seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits to go with seven strikeouts.

Hinds (12-8) allowed one earned run through 6 2/3 frames for Western. Sierra Culver had two hits to pace the Griffons.

MSSU 7, MWSU 4

After the Griffons took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second, Southern plated seven runs on four hits and four walks to claim a three-run lead it would not relinquish.

The rally was ignited by an RBI triple from Amos to get Southern on the board. Amos then scored on a fielding error before Vargas singled on a 1-2 count to left field for an RBI, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

Leonhart followed with an RBI one-bagger to knot up the score. After Tofpi drew a walk to load the bases, Withers cleared them to account for the Lions' scoring.

"Leighton's just clutch," Blackney said. "I'm really proud."

Amos (10-4) was terrific in relief. The right-hander navigated through 5 1/3 innings while allowing only one run on six hits and one free pass. She fanned three batters.

Her only hiccup came in the top of the seventh when the Griffons' Blanton hit an RBI single up the middle. But Amos immediately recovered, yielding a lineout to second baseman Leonhart that resulted in a 4-3 double play to end the game.

"Our team has been through a lot on and off the field," Blackney said with tears in her eyes. "We stuck together through it. I love these kids. They have my back. (This sweep) just feels really good."