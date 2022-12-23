With Zach Wilson struggling, Jets try QB Chris Streveler late in 3rd quarter

Chris Streveler had 25 career NFL passes before Thursday night. For the New York Jets, he's mostly a gadget quarterback who can run it a bit.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets decided that after almost three full quarters with no offensive production, anything was a better option than Zach Wilson.

Streveler was inserted in the game late in the third quarter with the Jets trailing 16-3. Wilson had 92 yards passing and the only scoring drive he led, the Jets took over at the Jacksonville 16-yard line after a turnover. The fans were booing Wilson and the Jets needed some spark on offense.

After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Streveler was put in to give the team a spark. He had a couple good plays and the team just stuck with him. Streveler played the rest of the game.

Streveler is mostly a gadget runner at quarterback, but he gave the Jets' offense a little life early on. The Jets had three first downs when Streveler came in the game late in the third quarter, and he surpassed that total on his first drive. After four first downs, that drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down, but it was better than anything the Jets had done up to that point.

Streveler didn't lead the Jets to any points in the 19-3 loss but he did have 90 yards passing and 54 yards rushing. There's a question if he'll be considered for the start in Week 17 if Mike White hasn't recovered from injury.

Wilson has had a rough second season. It didn't get any better on Thursday night.