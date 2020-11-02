With some of Bill Belichick’s personnel decisions haunting the Patriots, it’s time to embrace a total rebuild

The last time Bill Belichick was here, coming off a frustrating loss with the foundation of his New England Patriots seemingly uncertain, the loudest critics were taught the harshest lessons.

Dial it back to fall 2014, when the Patriots suffered a brutal 41-14 Monday night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterback Tom Brady had an awful game. The wide receiving group was leaning on middling veteran Brandon LaFell. The offensive line was cracking. Even an extremely talented defense had just been diced up and battered by Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and 1-2 running back punch of Knile Davis and Jamaal Charles.

When the team boarded its plane for the trip home, it might as well have been traveling in a body bag.

“Let’s face it, they’re not good anymore,” ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer said that night, in a postgame comment that has followed him for years. “They’re weak.”

History gets fuzzy as the years go on. However, Dilfer was hardly riding solo with many predicting that Chiefs loss as the death rattle for the Patriots dynasty. Something just felt different that night. After all, nothing lasts forever, right?

Anyone who knows the Patriots knows the rest of this story.

New England resoundingly responded to that 2-2 start to win the AFC East for the sixth straight year. Then, Belichick, Brady and a disgustingly good defense ran all the way to a win in Super Bowl XLIX.

New England rolled to five more division titles (11 straight through last season), three more Super Bowl appearances (including two wins) and a general reminder that what we perceive as a Patriots death rattle is almost always a brief and fixable sinus infection.

You simply could never predict the date of an inevitable Patriots teardown. It didn’t matter how many draft blunders were absorbed or free agent mistakes were made. As soon as you were bold enough to stamp the dynasty’s death certificate, Belichick, Brady and a rotation of reliable veterans and assistant coaches would make you look like a fool.

Bill Belichick's decisions as general manager from 2014-19 have not set up the New England Patriots for success, even before Tom Brady left. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Comparing Patriots’ 2020 tailspin to 2014 hiccup

That brings us to 2020. Large parts of that dynamic changed and a pandemic season nudged New England into a subtle 2-5 tailspin following Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

All of which was prefaced, in case you missed it. Brady left town. Eight Patriots opted out, including significant losses (linebacker Dont’a Hightower, tackle Marcus Cannon and safety Patrick Chung) and likely valuable role players (fullback Danny Vitale, special teamer Brandon Bolden and wideout Marqise Lee).

The rest of the New England roster looks as uncertain as ever. Where there aren’t holes, there is age. Even a quarterback spot that looked promising in the hands of Cam Newton is open for some debate.

When you look at the prospectus top to bottom, this is far worse than 2014.

There is no still-in-his-prime Brady to cover for mistakes. There also isn’t the young defensive talent from that season. Frankly, there doesn’t appear to be a wave of reinforcements on the way, either.

The key opt outs are all in their 30s and will be one more year into the winter of their careers when 2021 rolls around. You can add wideout Julian Edelman and defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty to that list, too. Even Stephon Gilmore turns 31 at the start of next season, which is creeping close to where most cornerbacks approach a precipitous decline.

No matter how good Belichick is as a head coach, aging rosters with a void of top-shelf young talent tend to fall hard. That’s what the Patriots are staring at right now.

General manager Bill Belichick can’t bail out head coach Bill Belichick

Maybe that’s why Belichick went on Sirius NFL Radio last week, providing a rather expansive explanation — or excuse, depending on how cynical you want to be — to his friend, protector and former offensive coordinator, Charlie Weis. Belichick framed New England’s current talent predicament as largely salary-cap related. Which is true, but only partially.

