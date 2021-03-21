  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With LeBron out indefinitely, which team will step up at the NBA trade deadline?

Vincent Goodwill
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When LeBron James’ right ankle turned abnormally Saturday afternoon and he didn’t shake it off in superhuman fashion, a layer of intrigue was added to an already peculiar season.

That gimpy walk to the locker room set off a bat signal to the rest of the NBA, at least to the ones with a realistic chance of getting to the NBA Finals. James’ second semi-serious injury in three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t so much a signal that he’s slowing down — because he could show up in a week, tearing off his cape like James Brown — but it’s yet another sign this season isn’t like any other in recent history.

And if there’s a window, you’d better have a crowbar handy.

It’s been an unnatural 12 months for the NBA. The pausing of its season due to COVID-19, then restarting it in the Orlando Bubble, then coming right back a few short weeks later to maximize every dollar to be had was bound to claim some athletic casualties.

Everyone was on high alert to see how the Lakers would handle the quick turnaround, and with Anthony Davis already on the shelf indefinitely, LeBron joins him.

It could amount to being much-needed time off for James, and with Davis’ injury history, that calculus had to be figured in when planning this Lakers season. Ultimately, this could be a mirage, mere construction cones on the way to the Finals.

Nobody doubts either one will be available for when the games really count, but the advantage could come for other contenders in the attrition in the later playoff rounds.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to an apparent injury during the second period of a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on March 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
LeBron James will be out indefinitely for the Los Angeles Lakers. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Even if the Lakers slip in the standings from third (where they sit Saturday night) to even sixth (2.5 games ahead of sixth-seeded Portland), there’s not a building they’ll be intimidated by or a team they’ll fear with reasonable health.

Fans are slowly being allowed into NBA arenas, but it’ll be a far cry from a raucous atmosphere that can swing a Game 5 or 7. The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns could wind up being formidable, but odds are the Lakers could be more concerned about the Clippers or Nuggets in a playoff series.

Why teams shouldn't remain static with LeBron out

Unless … one of these teams puts some chips to the center of the table to make a roster move of consequence before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Buyout candidates usually present a lot of pre-transaction maneuvering, but rarely is the return worth the fanfare.

Trading future picks or taking on the ever-popular pick swaps makes for good fodder amongst the nerdy basketball crowd, but opportunities to win or even knock off the game’s most decorated player.

The last we’ve seen of the Los Angeles Clippers, they were ready to leave Disney World, choking away a 3-1 lead in the second round to the Denver Nuggets. And although some furniture has been moved, they’ll have to make believers out of those who blindly bought in last year — and here says they desperately need someone to put pressure on defenses, to make other teams uncomfortable and maybe add a dose of kerosene in the locker room.

They’ve been solid, and more harmonious compared to last year’s “We got this” approach, but the Lakers have at least capitalized on acquiring personnel specifically to make life easier for a healthy LeBron. The Clippers haven’t quite done that for Kawhi Leonard, their resident superstar with an opt-out after this season.

It’ll take a lot to get anyone to fix their mouths to say “The Clippers will come out of the West,” and they don’t even have a lot in the way of movable personnel.

But they’d better try.

Utah is trickier, with so many good players and a chemistry you have to be careful with. The recent slide has raised some eyebrows, but acquiring a large piece — even to aid Donovan Mitchell — must be weighed heavily, even if the Jazz acknowledges this is a great opportunity to get out the West.

Milwaukee picked up P.J. Tucker, and he’ll help. But there’s more work that could be done, especially because Miami is always lurking and anyone with a pulse knows Pat Riley is itching for another shot at the Lakers, at LeBron, in the Finals.

We’ve barely seen the Brooklyn Nets in full form, and even though Kevin Durant’s hamstring injury has been treated conservatively, there’s no guarantee what any of this will look like in two months.

They need him — and possibly a little more — to take the whole thing.

Whether LeBron should’ve won more MVP’s is immaterial (although four seems adequate), but this point is undeniable: He’s the most irresistible force in the league, the sun in which everything revolves and perhaps at his best, the most impactful.

His availability isn’t taken for granted but one can bet, each day he’s absent it will be felt. Every day between now and the trade deadline, the Lakers’ approach to adding reinforcements will be more bandied from other teams, building to the inevitable crescendo Thursday afternoon.

LeBron’s absence is a reminder the NBA isn’t what it was with team building. The franchises that try to get a little too cute, refusing to go all-in because they want to have a decade of contention instead of this real shot at champagne, find themselves on the outside looking in.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to an apparent injury during the second period of a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on March 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Will a team take advantage of LeBron James' injury at the trade deadline? (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

It’s this year.

And next year.

Then the league shifts, stars realign, teams recalibrate and a new crop of impact players are already on the scene, knocking on heaven’s door.

Teams can’t mortgage their entire future, that would be foolish long-term planning. But no one can pretend as if things we knew to be true just two years ago has stayed static.

Miami was supposedly in cap purgatory.

The Boston Celtics had the best present and future of anyone.

The Phoenix Suns were rudderless, hopeless.

James Harden would headline a contender in Houston for years to come.

One of the few constants in that time turned his ankle, and is out indefinitely.

He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Where the Lakers go after LeBron James' injury

    First, they lost Anthony Davis. Now, LeBron James' high-ankle sprain could take him out of the rotation for a bit. Where do the Lakers go from here? (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

  • With LeBron James injured and out indefinitely, Lakers call for 'next man up'

    The Lakers could be without three starters indefinitely after LeBron James' right ankle injury. They play three big opponents this upcoming week too.

  • Sixers president Daryl Morey: NBA 3-pointers should be worth 2.5 points

    The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.

  • Erik Spoelstra condemns Atlanta shootings, recent anti-Asian attacks: 'It breaks my heart'

    "I'm proud to be Asian American. Seeing what’s happening with another just outright form of racism and hatred really is sickening."

  • How will LeBron's injury affect the Lakers?

    LeBron James will be out indefinitely per the Los Angeles Lakers due to a high ankle sprain. How will this affect the Lakers?

  • NFL executives react to Deshaun Watson allegations

    USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell breaks down what NFL executives are saying about Deshaun Watson's trade status amid sexual assault allegations.

  • Madness ensues: Ohio star's remarkable journey continues after NCAA upset

    Ohio's Jason Preston was a sports blogger not too long ago. Now he's pulling off unlikely upsets in the NCAA tournament.

  • Inside 'devastating' end to VCU's season as COVID-19 wipes team from NCAA men's tournament

    For more than 48 hours, the NCAA tournament returned to precisely what we fondly remembered. Then, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and everybody was reminded that March Madness is anything but certain.

  • Watch Cage Warriors fighter growl, snarl, goad opponent, then get TKO’d in 52 seconds

    Snarling Liam Gittins came out all guns blazing in his bout at Cage Warriors 122, but his opponent Brian Bouland had the perfect response.

  • NCAA men's tournament: Oregon-VCU game ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 issues

    Oregon advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday after coronavirus issues within the VCU program ruled their game a no contest.

  • March Madness Friday recap: Welcome back to the tournament, where nobody knows anything

    The first full day of NCAA tournament action featured an array of upsets — just not the ones that became popular over the past week.

  • Full list of Green Bay Packers draft picks in 2021 NFL draft

    The Green Bay Packers have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • LeBron James injury worries Los Angeles Lakers in loss to Atlanta Hawks

    The reigning champions are already without All-Star Anthony Davis as they chase another appearance in the post-season.

  • UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson outworks a laughing Kevin Holland

    The UFC Vegas 22 results were colored with several spectacular knockouts, but the main event boiled down to a seasoned veteran outworking a rising contender. UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson dominates Kevin Holland with superior wrestling The UFC Vegas 22 main event started off as a fairly dominant first round for Brunson. That dominance continued throughout the fight. Brunson utilized his wrestling throughout all five rounds to maintain over 15 minutes of ground control. Regardless, it was not enough to shut Holland up. In the second round, the fight saw an interesting exchange on the feet with Holland landing significant strikes that visibly wobbled Brunson. Not long after that burst of momentum for “Trailblazer,” Brunson again secured a takedown and regained ground control. The remainder of the fight was essentially the same story. A total of five takedowns from Brunson and consistent ground control gave Holland slim opportunity to assert any offense. While Holland made a little more UFC history by becoming the first fighter in the promotion to take Brunson down, Brunson did not feed into Holland’s banter. He maintained focus for the entirety of the fight and brought home a well-deserved unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 22 results Derek Brunson defeats Kevin Holland UFC Vegas 22 results: Max Griffin lives up to his nickname with vicious KO of Song Kenan Team Alpha Male product Max “Pain” Griffin certainly proved his nickname is well-deserved by clocking Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to faceplant him at 2:20 in the first round. Both Griffin and Kenan started the fight with frequent output, trading strikes with momentum swaying back and forth. Not long after a stuffed takedown attempt from Griffin, Kenan landed a right hand along with a kick to the body before “Pain” put Kenan to sleep. In a night full of knockouts, perhaps this was the most impressive one of the evening. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results: Adrian Yanez patiently delivers 3rd-round KO against Gustavo Lopez Adiran Yanez continued to impress fans, pundits and fighters by defeating esteemed prospect Gustavo Lopez by TKO in the third round of their bantamweight scrap. The story of the fight was Yanez walking down Lopez with little concern for the threat his opponent posed on the feet, peppering him with slick boxing combinations throughout and wobbling Lopez several times in the process. Yanez remained extremely patient throughout the fight as well. Rather than chasing the finish, Yanez instead let the knockout come to him. Yanez took home the highlight-reel knockout finish in the third round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Adrian Yanez defeats Gustavo Lopez UFC Vegas 22 results: Tai Tuivasa steamrolls newcomer Harry Hunsucker Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa put on an astounding performance, delivering a rude welcome to UFC newcomer Harry Hunsucker with a vicious TKO 49 seconds into the first round. Tuivasa weathered Hunsucker’s early haymakers and quickly neutralized his lead leg with devastating leg kicks before delivering a couple of powerful right hands to knock Hunsucker down. He followed with ground and pound strikes before the fight was stopped. With this victory over a short notice opponent, Tuivasa has earned his first winning streak in the UFC since 2018. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373460023284805633?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Tai Tuivasa defeats Harry Hunsucker Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped UFC Vegas 22 Live Results UFC Vegas 22 Main Card Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell -- Canceled due to COVID-19 protocolsWelterweight Bout: Max Griffin def Song Kenan by KO (punch) at 2:20, R1Strawweight Bout: Montserrat Canejo def Cheyanne Buys by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez def Gustavo Lopez by KO (punch) at 0:27, R3Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa def Harry Hunsucker by TKO (punches) at 0:49, R1 UFC Vegas 22 Prelims Women's Bantamweight Bout: Macy Chiasson def Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson def Leonardo Santos by KO (punches) at 4:59, R3Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles def Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson def Jesse Strader by TKO (punches) at 1:58, R1Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva def JP Buys by TKO (punch) at 2:56, R2Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila vs Julija Stoliarenko -- CANCELED

  • 3 things to know: Andrew Wiggins explodes for 40 points to lead Warriors over Grizzlies without Steph Curry, 116-103

    Without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins exploded the Warriors with 40 points in a 116-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

  • NBA trade intel: Aaron Gordon, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nemanja Bjelica and more

    NBA trade updates on Aaron Gordon, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nemanja Bjelica, and Aaron Holiday from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

  • Carol McGiffin says lockdown is 'no longer about a virus' as she criticises COVID-19 restrictions

    The 'Loose Women' panellist tweeted to mark a year since the last edition of the show prior to lockdown.

  • Juzang carries No. 11 UCLA past sixth-seeded BYU, 73-62

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) UCLA is suddenly one of the hottest teams in the NCAA Tournament after backing into it with four straight losses. Johnny Juzang is suddenly one of its hottest players, too. After helping the No. 11 seed Bruins rally past Michigan State in the First Four, Juzang poured in 27 points against sixth-seeded BYU on Saturday night, carrying his team to a 73-62 victory and the second round of the East Region.

  • Patriots receive additional fifth-round compensatory pick

    When the NFL announced the compensatory picks for the 2021 NFL draft last week, the Patriots did not have a fifth-round compensatory pick. When the NFL announced the official draft order on Friday, the Patriots did have a fifth-round compensatory pick. The league has confirmed that the Patriots received an additional fifth-round compensatory pick in [more]

  • Zverev beats Tsitsipas to win Mexican Open in Acapulco thriller

    World number seven Alexander Zverev recovered from an uncertain start to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6 (3) in a thrilling Mexican Open final in Acapulco on Saturday and land his 14th ATP title. The 23-year-old German lost the final of the hardcourt tournament to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 and quickly went 4-1 down to the Greek top seed on Sunday, at one point completely missing the ball when attempting an overhead smash. Tsitsipas was unable to maintain the level of tennis he displayed in the first five games, however, and second seed Zverev worked his way back into the contest, reeling off the last five games to seal the set.