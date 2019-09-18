Giants' Mike Yastrzemski homers in Fenway debut with grandfather Carl in attendance

It was already going to be a special night for the Yastrzemski family when San Francisco Giants rookie left fielder Mike Yastrzemski made his debut at the park where his grandfather, Carl, played his entire Hall of Fame career.

At least 150 friends and family purchased tickets to see him at Fenway Park this week, according to Yahoo Sports’ Hannah Keyser.

But in the series opener Tuesday night, the 29-year-old did was he was destined to do: hit a monster home run.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo home run in his Fenway Park debut. Sports are the absolute best. (AP Photo)

The 401-foot shot to center was Yastremski’s 20th of the year, increasing his team’s lead at that point to 5-1. Only 236 more to go until he matches his grandfather’s Fenway homers total.

It was his second at-bat of the game, but in his first, the home crowd gave him a fitting Yazstremski welcome.

A Yaz at Fenway Park will always warrant an ovation. pic.twitter.com/1hkgadMjzF — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2019

And this is why we love sports.

