With Giants hoping for an Eagles win and a playoff spot, Doug Pederson pulls QB Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants might not be big fans of Doug Pederson after Sunday.

The Giants needed a Philadelphia Eagles win on Sunday night over the Washington Football Team to clinch an NFC East title. Pederson seemed to not want to make that happen.

Pederson made some odd fourth-down decisions, including passing on a field goal that could have tied a 17-14 game against the Washington Football Team. Then, early in the fourth quarter, he pulled starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Nate Sudfeld relieved him.

With 12:35 left, Sudfeld came on. The Eagles trailed just 17-14 at that point. On the NBC broadcast, Al Michaels said Pederson told the crew in a production meeting that he wanted to get Sudfeld in the game. Hurts is an inexperienced rookie and could use the extra reps too. Sudfeld threw an interception on his first series. After a Washington interception, Sudfeld lost a fumble. Sudfeld got nothing going in the fourth quarter and the Eagles lost 20-14.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was pulled in the fourth quarter of a close game. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles would get a better draft pick with a loss. Pederson made weird decisions that didn’t put Philadelphia in the best position to win, including pulling a rookie quarterback with four career starts who has played well in the name of getting another quarterback some experience. Draw your own conclusions.

The Giants can’t exactly complain about the Eagles not going all out to help them. New York finished the season 6-10. If they wanted a playoff berth, they could have clinched it with a .500 record. Nobody should feel too bad for the Giants.

Still, the Eagles could have at least tried their best. Pederson made sure that wasn’t possible.

