With Daniel Jones reportedly expected to miss 2-4 weeks, Eli Manning gets coda to Giants career

The New York Giants might be Eli Manning’s team for the rest of the season.

Manning will make his first start since week 2 on Monday night while rookie Daniel Jones is sidelined with a high right ankle sprain. The NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is expected to be out a total of 2-4 weeks, making it possible he misses the rest of the season and Manning keeps that starting role.

[Watch NFL games on your phone for FREE with the Yahoo Sports app]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Giants travel to the Philadelphia Eagles for “Monday Night Football” and finish out the season with a home finale against the Miami Dolphins then a final road trip to the Washington Redskins. With Jones reportedly out at least two weeks, Manning would get a final home game.

Jones was in a walking boot last week. Head coach Pat Shurmer described the injury on Wednesday as slightly less severe than the sprain running back Saquon Barkley dealt with earlier this season. He was out for three games. There was initially no timetable for the young quarterback’s return.

Manning, who turns 39 next month, threw for 556 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the two games before he was benched for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The two-time Super Bowl champion will be a free agent after the season and cold get his last home start at MetLife Stadium next week if Jones remains out. While Shurmer said they would return to Jones when he was healthy and had not considered as of last week shutting him down for the year, it may be the best ending for all the 2-9 Giants and all involved.

Daniel Jones is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, giving Eli Manning a possible coda to his Giants tenure. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: