With Damian Lillard trade speculation swirling, Heat's NBA title odds have big shift

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has requested a trade this offseason. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

Oddsmakers didn't want to wait for a Damian Lillard trade to happen to start shifting odds.

Lillard requested a trade, sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, and the Miami Heat are his preferred destination. Whoever lands the Portland Trail Blazers guard, if he is dealt, will jump way up the NBA championship odds.

Sportsbooks weren't going to let bettors grab the Heat to win it all at +1600 in anticipation of a big trade. Miami's odds have already had a big shift.

Heat moving up in title odds

The Heat's championship odds have moved from +1600 to +900 at BetMGM over the weekend on the possibility that Lillard could be coming to Miami.

The Heat on Friday: +1600 to win the NBA title



The Heat now: +900 to win the NBA title 👀



⌚ 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TsUJl7Ce7S — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 2, 2023

That puts the Heat in the top five favorites, according to BetMGM's odds:

Denver Nuggets +475

Boston Celtics +500

Phoenix Suns +600

Milwaukee Bucks +700

Heat +900

Of course, the Heat just had a pretty good run without Lillard. Miami made the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, then their fantastic run ended in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

The Heat don't necessarily need Lillard to be a title contender, though they have lost a couple of pieces off the roster in free agency. There's no reason to believe Miami can't make another deep run as presently constructed.

But getting Lillard would he huge.

Damian Lillard can make a big impact

Lillard is a seven-time All-Star and just averaged a career-best 32.2 points last season. But Portland hasn't won much with him, never getting the right pieces around their star guard to make a run. That doesn't mean Lillard, even at age 33, can't be a big part of a championship team.

Pairing Lillard with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Miami's other perimeter threats would probably lead to another shift in their title odds. They should arguably have the shortest title odds of any team in the East if they can add Lillard without tearing apart too much of the roster in a trade.

Bettors know a Lillard trade will shift the NBA championship odds. The Heat make the most sense for a Lillard trade. Some of the value in betting the Heat is gone, but there will still be plenty of Miami bets coming if the Heat pull off that huge trade.