With Cowboys struggling, Michael Irvin thinks the team should sign Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown wants back in the NFL and Michael Irvin has the perfect opportunity for Brown’s return. Irvin says the Dallas Cowboys should look into signing Brown, even if it’s just a temporary fix, according to 105.3 The Fan.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

When asked about the Cowboys’ recent struggles, Irvin suggested the team needed “real help.” With wideout Amari Cooper sidelined due to an injury, Irvin went so far as to suggest Dallas sign Brown as a replacement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Irvin wasn’t initially sold on that stance. He asked the hosts what they thought about bringing in Brown. Ultimately, Irvin came to the conclusion that it’s worth signing Brown for “a week or two,” according to Sports Illustrated.

"Where we find help?” Irvin said, "I don't care. I don't care about media relations or a public-relations nightmare.” And then the Hall of Fame receiver paused, gathering and re-analyzing his own thoughts. "Maybe,” Irvin summarized, "we should just go pick him up for a week or two.”

The 31-year-old Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots in September. The team released Brown after he was accused of rape. Since then, Brown has also been accused of sexual misconduct, as well as “reprehensible behavior” during a deposition, among many other things. When Brown was released by the Patriots, the NFL sent out a memo suggesting Brown would face a suspension if another team signed him.

After starting the season 3-0, the Cowboys have lost three straight games. During Sunday’s loss against the New York Jets, the team lost Cooper to an injury on Dallas’ first drive. The Cowboys’ offense looked lifeless without Cooper, and it’s unclear whether the receiver will be able to return for Week 7.

Story continues

Despite those offensive struggles, there’s no evidence the Cowboys are considering Brown. Irvin might think it’s a good idea, but the team isn’t that desperate for talent just yet.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: