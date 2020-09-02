With college season starting, brace yourself for ugly football

The kickoff of the college football season last Saturday – the immortal matchup of Austin Peay and Central Arkansas – reminded us all of the glory of televised college football. In a 2020 season where nearly 40 percent of the teams punted on the fall and there’s been more chatter about contact tracing than contact practices, the four quarters of college football provided cathartic entertainment.

The game also gave us a window into what we can expect from this college football season. Austin Peay’s best player was unavailable (DeAngelo Wilson) and a missing long snapper led to a run of fumbles and quarterback pooch kicks. The general sloppiness braced us for what coaches say should be expected this season, especially in the upcoming weeks.

With the FBS college football season kicking off Thursday – buckle up for Southern Miss hosting South Alabama and old friends Central Arkansas playing at UAB – Yahoo Sports polled 30 college coaches, coordinators and assistant coaches about what the on-field impact of COVID-19 restrictions will be. With most schools missing a majority of spring practice and both positive tests and contact tracing proving disruptive at more than two dozen programs, coaches have concerns about how all the inconsistency and instability will impact the product on the field.

Sifting through all the answers, it’s clear that coaches are bracing for a season like no other. The biggest on-field concerns have been overall conditioning, a lack of rhythm due to lack of consistent practice reps and the weekly prospect of potential roster chaos from positive tests and contact tracing. A majority of coaches expect some ugly and sloppy football, especially early in the season. Some are optimistic there won’t be a noticeable impact.

“The quality will be inconsistent,” a veteran coordinator told Yahoo Sports. “Not enough repetition to get consistent performance. Will be like an average golfer’s round. Some really good. Some really bad.”

That answer is countered by some optimism that experienced teams will have a significant edge, especially because of the extra mental preparation teams have had through extra Zoom calls in the spring and walk-through practices this summer.

“It’s funny, I’m not really sure,” said Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson, who opens with Clemson on Sept. 12. “I’d say this, physically and conditioning and strength-wise, we’re not close to where we’d normally be now. But mentally, kids knowing assignments, we’re way ahead.”

Here are five ways this most chaotic of offseasons could translate.

1. Conditioning

Let’s start with Clawson’s original point about conditioning. That theme manifested itself a few different ways.

Wake Forest is one of many Power Five programs that relies on the Catapult system to track the speed of players. Clawson said overall, Wake practices have been cleaner because of the extra mental reps. But eventually, the conditioning reveals itself. “At this point, our ability to sustain a practice after the first hour-and-a-half, hour-and-40, it’s not nearly where it’s been,” he said. “We can’t go as long as a year ago.”

As practice goes on, Clawson said that players are running at about 10 to 20 percent less speed than they were the prior year. A speedy player who ran 20 mph a year ago, for example, is down to 16 to 17 miles per hour.

Another Power Five coach found a similar dip, thanks to limited spring ball and inconsistent conditioning. He called his team’s conditioning “awful” and said it creates a chicken-egg conundrum that the program hasn’t been able to figure out. If you practice, it zaps your legs. But if you don’t practice, “You’ll look like a clown show on gameday.”

The coach said the lack of summer training and no access to high-speed treadmills have dimmed the top speeds of his high-end skill players. Players who’d hit 22 mph on the GPS tracking systems last year have yet to touch 19 through more than a dozen practices. He’s searching for creative ways to practice, yet still rest his players’ legs. “I’m going to try and get most of my game prep done this week and only spend like an hour-and-15 on the field during game week.”

