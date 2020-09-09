With Bill Belichick’s Patriots in their sights, Bills’ trade for Stefon Diggs was a bet on Josh Allen

When Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and a collection of coaches met with Josh Allen for his exit interview in January, the Bills’ braintrust had a list of topics they wanted to broach with their starting quarterback.

They wanted to offer constructive criticism for the 24-year-old on how he could improve following the Bills’ surprising 10-6 season, which ended with a 22-19 overtime loss at Houston in the wild-card round.

“Sometimes guys, you mention certain things … they need to work on and they [just] look at you or maybe they disagree or whatever,” Beane recently told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview. “And usually, we're doing the talking [like], ‘This is what we see.’”

With Allen, Beane and the coaches never had to critique him during that 10-to-15-minute meeting, which took place in a boardroom between the training room and new weight room in the Bills’ new facility. Before quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey or offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could really say anything, Allen, still frustrated from the Bills’ loss the day before, rattled off a list of areas he knew he needed to improve.

Quarterback Josh Allen didn't make enough good plays to lift the Bills past the Texans in the AFC wild-card round last season. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) More

“He knows the things that he does well, and he knows the things that he’s got to get better at for us to take the next step,” said Beane, who drafted Allen in 2018 with his first pick as the team’s general manager. “Josh is very self-aware, and there wasn’t a lot we needed to add. He kind of knew what his offensive plan needed to be.”

Like working on his short-to-intermediate accuracy, for instance, and his poise and consistency in the pocket. The athletic 6-foot-5, 238-pounder with a ridiculous arm worked on all those things this offseason with his longtime quarterbacks coach, former NFL QB Jordan Palmer.

There was one hole in particular that has garnered a lot of attention this offseason, one that Allen placed a significant amount of attention on improving this spring and summer.

“I know the deep ball last year wasn’t working,” Allen told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview.

Bills tried to get Stefon Diggs last season from Minnesota Vikings

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen’s adjusted deep ball completion percentage — which consisted of passes attempted 20 yards or more in at least 49 tries — of 30.9 ranked 23rd out of 24 quarterbacks. Defenses’ lack of respect for the Bills’ deep passing attack led to more defenders around the box, which made life tougher than it needed to be. Sure, the run game was effective, but perhaps not maximized.

“You [complete] a few more deep balls and now teams are scared of getting beat deep and now, they’ve got to put two safeties back there,” Allen explained. “When you put two safeties back there, it takes somebody out of the box and you [can] give the ball to Zack [Moss] and Devin [Singletary] and allow them to kind of go to work down there.”

That defensive scheme should also open up more favorable matchups for slot receiver Cole Beasley, a precise route runner who caught 67 passes for 778 yards and six touchdowns during his first season in Buffalo.

So Beane did his part to aid the cause. Knowing his team needed another field-stretching wideout to pair with speedster John Brown, who caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns last season, Beane called around at last season’s trade deadline, to no avail. He said, “that was the biggest thing we were missing to make a run.”

One of the teams he called was Minnesota, which had been dealing with speculation that one of its star receivers, Stefon Diggs, sought a new team.

“Minnesota respectfully declined at the time, which, you know, I don’t blame them, but it was worth a try,” Beane said with a laugh.

Help could have come in the form of the 2020 NFL draft, which was widely regarded as one of the best receiver drafts in a decade. But Beane never stopped being tantalized by Diggs, who caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 and led all receivers in yards (635) on targets over 20 yards, per Pro Football Focus.

