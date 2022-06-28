Witchita State Transfer Dexter Dennis officially signs with Texas A&M

On May 13th, The Texas A&M Basketball team added one of the top available players in the transfer portal, Junior guard and Witchita State Transfer, Dexter Dennis. After one of the most successful seasons in program history finishing with a 27-13 record with an appearance in the NIT Championship game, 3rd-year head coach Buzz Williams knew that after the loss of star guard and team leader Quenton Jackson to graduation, and backup guards Hassan Diarra and Aaron Cash to transfer portal, additions needed to be made, and the transfer portal need to be utilized in the Aggies favor.

As of today, Dexter Dennis is officially a member of the 2022-2023 Texas A&M Basketball team. At 6-5, 210lbs, Dennis has the length and perimeter scoring ability to become a reliable offensive presence on top of his already dominant defensive prowess. In his last season with Shockers, Dennis was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while helping lead Witchita State to their first AAC regular-season title, as well as an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

With the other transfer additions of Michigan State transfer forward, Julius Marble, Mississippi State transfer guard, Andersson Garcia, and Arkansas transfer guard, Khalen “KK” Robinson, the current roster is as talented and deep as it’s been in years, and how about that, it’s just in time for Buzz William’s to secure his first NCAA Tournament bid with the program.

