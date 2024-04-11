Wist leads E/M to 14-3 win; Sidney's rally falls short against D-H

Apr. 10—Hannah Wist's outstanding two-way play helped the Edmeston/Morris softball team defeat Unatego 14-3 Wednesday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village.

Wist struck out 17 batters as the winning pitcher while going 3-for-3 with five RBI and two steals on offense. She provided the big blow with a bases-clearing inside-the-park home run.

Kenna Buriello, meanwhile, went 2-for-2 with two RBI and Chelsey Clegg and Haylie Lund each notched triples.

Bailey McCoy hit a home run for Unatego while she and Avery James combined for seven strikeouts in the circle.

E/M will visit Fort Plain on Saturday while Unatego will host Sidney on Friday.

Deposit-Hancock 7, Sidney 6

Sidney nearly pulled off a dramatic comeback against defending state champion Deposit-Hancock but ultimately fell 7-6 at home Wednesday.

After falling behind 6-0, the Sabers tied things up with a six-run fourth inning. But the Eagles would score the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and hold on from there.

Ava Cirigliano finished with 10 strikeouts in the circle while allowing nine walks and three hits.

At the plate, Adrianna Tanner had a double and two RBI while Chloie Taylor drove in two runs and Bella West went 2-for-4.

Aubrey Smith struck out five in six innings for D-H to earn the win.

Sidney will be at Unatego Friday.

Cooperstown 11, Sauquoit Valley 4

Cooperstown cruised to an 11-4 win over Sauquoit Valley on the road Wednesday.

Kayleigh Butler went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI while Tori France went 3-for-4 and Katie Crippen scored three runs in the win.

Emmy Lippitt earned the win in the circle, striking out three over seven innings for the Hawkeyes.

Cooperstown improves to 2-1 and will visit Westmoreland Friday.

Edmeston/Morris 14, Unatego 3

Unatego 011 010 X — 3 7 0

Edmeston/Morris 152 501 X — 14 10 4

U: Bailey McCoy, Avery James (L, 2) and Dixie Boglioli

E/M: Hannah Wist (W) and Kenna Buriello

HR: Hannah Wist (E/M), Bailey McCoy (U)

3B: Chelsey Clegg (E/M), Haylie Lund (E/M)

Deposit-Hancock 7, Sidney 6

Deposit-Hancock 031 210 0 — 7 3 0

Sidney 000 600 0 — 6 7 4

D-H: Aubrey Smith (W), Addison Makowski (S, 7) and Haley Begeal

Sid: Ava Cirigliano (L) and Sam Constable

2B: Adrianna Tanner (Sid)

Cooperstown 11, Sauquoit Valley 4

Cooperstown 103 212 2 — 11 10 0

Sauquoit Valley 200 020 2 — 4 5 0

C: Emmy Lipitt (W) and Katie Crippen

SV: Julia Burton (L), Jaelyn Perritano and Allyson Brennan

TRACK & FIELD

Edmeston/Morris swept a Tri-Valley League track and field tri-meet Tuesday that featured E/M taking on Schenevus/Worcester and Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs.

Maiya King led the E/M girls with three individual wins in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Madison Moore added a pair of victories in the 800 and 1500 meter runs.

Elsewhere for E/M, Isabella White won the 3000, Brooke Carentz won the shot put, Abby Ray took first in the discus and Jennadee Cotten and Taryn Lund tied for first in the high jump.

E/M swept all three relay events.

Cassidy Howard won both the 100 and 200 meter races for Schenevus/Worcester while Lexi Keator won the 400.

Jossalyn Rathburn of CV-S/SS won the 400 hurdles.

On the boys side, Izek Richards notched a pair of wins for E/M in the high jump and long jump, the latter of which he tied with teammate Ryan Murphy for first.

E/M's other boys winners were Hayden Kolvik (110 hurdles), Nick Troiano (shot put) and Ty Turner (triple jump). They also won both the 400 and 1600 relays.

Mason Kutinsky and Thomas Tissiere were double winners for CV-S/SS, as Kutinsky won the 100 and 400 while Tissiere took first in the 800 and 1600.

Teammates Faustin O'Neill (400 hurdles), Ethan All (3200) and Aiden Bosc (discus) all earned victories as well.

S/W's Aiden Burgos rounded out the winners with first in the 200.

GIRLS Edmeston/Morris 107, Schenevus/Worcester 36, CV-S/SS 11

3200 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (T. Lund, E. White, M. Moore, C. Bond) 12.04; 100 hurdles: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 18.87, 2. J. Rathbun (CV-S/SS), 3. T. Lund (E/M); 100: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 13.57, 2. L. Competiello (S/W), 3. A. Ross (E/M); 1500: 1. Madison Moore (E/M) 5:43.0, 2. C. Bond (E/M), 3. A. Ray (E/M); 400: 1. Lexi Keator (S/W) 1:09.2, 2. P. Rullman (CV-S/SS), 3. O. Conklin (E/M); 400 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (B. Bolton, A. Ross, C. Ross, J. Cotten), 58.9; 400 hurdles: 1. Jossalynn Rathburn (CV-S/SS) 1:18.1, 2. T. Lund (E/M), 3. M. King (E/M); 800: 1. Madison Moore (E/M) 2:48.1, 2. C. Bond (E/M), 3. A. Ray (E/M); 200: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 27.6, 2. L. Competiello (S/W), 3. A. Ross (E/M); 3000: 1. Isabella White (E/M) 17:32.3, 2. B. Carvin (S/W), 3. M. Coleman (E/M); 1600 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (L. Gregory, O. Conklin, S. Algarin, E. White) 5:23.6; Shot put: 1. Brooke Carentz (E/M) 27-07, 2. A. White (E/M), 3. O. Conklin (E/M); Discus: 1. Abby Ray (E/M) 77-02, 2. A. White (E/M), 3. B. Carentz (E/M); High jump: 1. Jennadee Cotten (E/M) 4-06, 1. Taryn Lund (E/M) 4-06, 3. B. Carvin (S/W); Long jump: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 13-06, 2. L. Keator (S/W), 3. C. Ross (E/M); Triple jump: 1. Maiya King (E/M) 29-04, 2. L. Keator (S/W), 3. E. White (E/M)

BOYS Edmeston/Morris 78, CV-S/SS 65, Schenevus/Worcester 17

3200 relay: 1. CV-S/SS (T. Tissiere, E. All, L. Rockwell, F. O'Neill) 10:09, 2. E/M; 110 hurdles: 1. Hayden Kolvik (E/M) 18.25, 2. A. Bosc (CV-S/SS), 3. W. Weber (E/M); 100: 1. Mason Kutinsky (CV-S/SS) 11.65, 2. A. Burgos (S/W), 3. A. Bosc (CV-S/SS); 1600: 1. Thomas Tissiere (CV-S/SS) 5:34.8, 2. E. All (CV-S/SS), 3. A. Galley (E/M); 400: 1. Mason Kutinsky (CV-S/SS) 57.4, 2. J. Mercado (CV-S/SS), 3. K. Newell (CV-S/SS); 400 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (R. Wolfe, R. Murphy, T. Turner, I. Richards) 48.25; 400 hurdles: 1. Faustin O'Neill (CV-S/SS) 1:07.7, 2. H. Kolvik (E/M), 3. A. Bosc (CV-S/SS); 800: 1. Thomas Tissiere (CV-S/SS) 2:25.4, 2. C. Swayer (E/M), 3. L. Rockwell (CV-S/SS); 200: 1. Aiden Burgos (S/W) 24.8, 2. M. Kutinsky (CV-S/SS), 3. E. Pondolfino (E/M); 3200: 1. Ethan All (CV-S/SS) 12:15.9, 2. A. Galley (E/M), 3. T. Tissiere (CV-S/SS); 1600 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris (H. Kolvik, S. King, D. Cuz, R. Wolfe) 4:29.2; Shot put: 1. Nick Troiano (E/M) 41-07, 2. S. Babbie (E/M), 3. E. Pondolfino (E/M); Discus: 1. Aiden Bosc (CV-S/SS) 110-03.75, 2. A. Hogan (S/W), 3. N. Troiano (E/M); High jump: 1. Izek Richards (E/M) 5-08, 2. G. Zinger (E/M), 3. S. Brown (S/W); Long jump: 1. Izek Richards (E/M) 17-10.5, 1. Ryan Murphy (E/M) 17-10.5, 3. G. Zinger (E/M); Triple jump: 1. Ty Turner (E/M) 37-00.25, 2. S. King (E/M), 3. E. Allen (CV-S/SS)

TENNIS

The Cooperstown tennis team swept Westmoreland 5-0 on Tuesday.

Winning in singles play for the Hawkeyes were Isaiah George, Henry Ayers and Bianca Adam.

In doubles, the tandems of Eero Aho and Lexi Wolfe and Owen Marling and Alfred Hom were each victorious.

Cooperstown will host Poland on Friday.

Cooperstown 5, Westmoreland 0 (Tuesday)

Singles: Isaiah George (Coop) def. Gavin Franz 6-1, 6-2; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. Sean Acee 6-1, 6-1; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Gino Marangi 6-2, 7-5

Doubles: Eero Aho/Lexi Wolfe (Coop) def. Brody Faffley/Richard Ziegler II 6-2, 6-2; Owen Marling/Alfred Hom (Coop) def. Nathan Cough and Christopher Malerba 6-4, 6-1