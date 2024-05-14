Wissam Ben Yedder makes his 200th appearance in Montpellier

A starter in the victory of the Rouge et Blanc at the Stade Mosson (0-2), to confirm the qualification of AS Monaco for the next edition of the Champions League, the French striker has passed the 200 match mark at the club.

He has now joined a very small group of players with 200 or more appearances in La Diagonale! After Aleksandr Golovin, who made his 200th appearance in the win in Strasbourg in March (0-1), Wissam Ben Yedder thus joins “the 200 club”. By starting the match against Montpellier this Sunday (a 0-2 win), the Monegasque number 10 thus played his 200th match in Rouge et Blanc.

After making it 117 goals, 200 appearances! 🎯

It’s a second important figure in a few days for the French striker, who had already become against Clermont (in a 4-1 win), the second-top scorer in the history of AS Monaco, with 117 goals!

He scored another double today, that's four goals in two matches! This is what we expect from him, especially since he has always shown in the past that he is a great scorer.

Arriving in the summer of 2019, Captain’ Wiss continued to be decisive for the team, and has completed a fifth season with at least 15 goals scored in La Diagonale . It’s a top-flight performance, for someone who has now been involved in 150 goals (117 goals, 33 assists)… in 200 matches!

A club of 37 players 🤝

Wissam Ben Yedder was also able to reach this symbolic milestone by celebrating the Club’s qualification for the next edition of the Champions League, a first in six years. It’s an achievement that meets the objectives set by the General Director of AS Monaco, Thiago Scuro, and coach Adi Hütter at the start of the season.

It is therefore with pride that the home scorer is now one of the 37 players who have played at least 200 games with the Rocher club. Bravo Wiss’! 🎂