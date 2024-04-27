Make-A-Wish, White Sox surprise Park Ridge teen with ‘insane experience’

CHICAGO — The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Illinois and the Chicago White Sox teamed up to deliver an all-star level surprise for a Park Ridge teen Friday evening.

Tyler Smith, a 17-year-old man with a love for the game of baseball, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer four years ago — Ewing’s Sarcoma.

“I feel like baseball was one thing they really got him through a tough time,” said Susan Smith, Tyler’s mom.

Despite doctors’ initial uncertainty on whether he’d ever be able to play baseball again, family said Smith persevered through countless hours of physical therapy and conditioning, which led to him recently being cleared by his orthopedic oncologist to return to the diamond.

As a part of that return, Make-A-Wish Illinois and the White Sox gave Smith the nod to throw out Friday night’s ceremonial first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays. Little did Smith know, they had an even bigger surprise waiting for him once he took the mound.

Joined by his mom, dad and two sisters, Smith delivered a strike to home plate, then turned around to see a surprise on the jumbotron beyond the Sox’s centerfield fence.

It was at that moment, Smith found out he and his family will be headed to Arlington, Texas for the 94th annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game in July.

“Having something to look forward to, and everything is so dark that’s going on, that is tremendous,” Susan Smith said.

“That’ll be an insane experience and so much fun,” Tyler Smith said.

For more information on Make-A-Wish Illinois and World Wish Month, visit: https://wish.org/illinois/world-wish-month

