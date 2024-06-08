Make-a-Wish turns Bills dream into reality

Mason Phipps, 11, brought home the football he was playing catch with on Tuesday. Phipps is a big fan of the NFL and plays flag football, as well as basketball and soccer.

His father, Jason Phipps, said that it’s important for Phipps to be active because he was born with cystic fibrosis, which is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs and digestive system. By running around, mucus doesn’t have a chance of building up in Phipp’s lungs, so he stays pretty active.

So it’s not out of the ordinary for the Phipp’s family to gather around while he plays sports, whatever game he’s into, but this time Phipps’ wasn’t playing with school friends or on an organized youth team. Phipps was catching passes off the hands of Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback.

Because of his diagnosis, Phipps was allowed one wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and he chose to be a “Bill-for-a-Day” and attended one of the team’s practices.

“Meeting Josh Allen (was the best part of the day),” Phipp’s said. “He threw the ball at me and said I could keep it.”

Phipps has been playing football for a year as a running back and was able to catch almost every ball Allen threw. His father said it was, “probably one of the greatest days in his life.”

“It was unbelievable,” he said.

The Phipps family also holds a fundraiser every year and was able to raise over $11,000 for cystic fibrosis research this year at Skateland on Lincoln Avenue. It’s a family-focused fundraiser that gathers funds through basket raffles and other donations. Phipps’s grandfather matches every dollar that’s spent and his grandmothers take care of the baskets.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s website, in 1955, when the foundation was established, children born with the disease were not expected to live for five years. Because of research into the disease, people with cystic fibrosis are now living into their 40s.

“To us, money helps research and research finds cures, so that’s been our mindset,” Jason Phipps said.