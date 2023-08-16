I wish this Titans-Vikings practice didn't have to be about Treylon Burks' injury | Estes

EAGAN, Minn. – I wish this didn’t have to be about Treylon Burks.

I’d prefer to tell you about other aspects of Wednesday’s joint practice between the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings – because so much of it was flattering for the visitors.

I could brag about the Titans' defense, for instance. How a unit that has been dominating its own offense in Nashville for a couple of weeks came up here and did much the same. How the pass rush appeared just as formidable. How runs were stuffed five yards into the backfield. How quiet the Vikings fans were aside that field.

I could mention that the first and second-string offense for Vikings collectively ran four – FOUR – total plays in hurry-up drives to close the practice. That's because Roger McCreary and then Rashad Weaver intercepted passes on the second snap of each series.

I could focus on Weaver’s pick, which ended the day by encapsulating it. His was a tipped pass on a play that should have already been blown dead for a sack before the Vikings’ Nick Mullens threw. “A sack-pick,” as Weaver said afterward with a laugh. I could also let Weaver tell you how many sacks he'd have given himself Wednesday: “Around three or four minimum.”

I could stress how this continues to be the best I’ve seen a Titans defense look in a preseason, deducing – and more so after Wednesday's practice – that maybe the Titans’ offense isn’t bad. Maybe the defense is that good.

“It’s been really, really good this training camp,” safety Kevin Byard said. “… To not really gameplan against the Vikings and still have a really good showing, it’s a really good step.”

I could also tell you a little about the Titans’ offense, too. How quarterback Malik Willis was sharp despite throwing into gusty winds at the Vikings’ palatial facility. And how the offense in general managed to hit some big pass plays on the Vikings in those winds, including one deep ball in particular to …

Well, you know who.

I’d rather I wasn't dwelling on that play. Can still see it, though.

#Titans Treylon Burks beats #Vikings Akayleb Evens deep than comes off hobbling. pic.twitter.com/sxXCU9Ca60 — Leighton Glodek (@LGlodek) August 16, 2023

Burks stretching to catch a deep ball, falling, getting up, limping, struggling to stand without help and then slamming the football down. He was helped to the back of the end zone, laying on the field as teammates like Ryan Tannehill, DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry walked over, along with general manager Ran Carthon, to check on Burks before he was carted into the facility.

If a balled-up fist punching someone in the gut were to be manifested into one awful vision, this was that sight for the Titans.

As I write this, I don’t know the severity of Burks’ injury. Assumptions will be made, because everything about it seemed troubling, from it being the dreaded no-contact variety to Burks grabbing near his knee to the reactions and responses and body language from others around the Titans’ team.

“He seemed, obviously, upset, and understandably so,” Tannehill said. “Thoughts and prayers are with him right now, and hopefully, it’s not too bad.”

Awful things can happen in the preseason to NFL teams. We all know it. They do, too. This is a sport in which you need to be very good but also very lucky. The Titans certainly haven't been the latter in recent years.

But this one would just be sad. And unfair. For goodness sake, it happened on a touchdown in which Burks had beaten his defender, something we’d seen so much of this preseason: Burks making plays in the air, jumping over DBs, running by them.

If ever a second-year receiver seemed primed for a breakout, it was Burks. He has had an outstanding preseason. He has looked every bit the first-round draft pick he once was, and in so many ways, has genuinely seemed a different person from his rookie season: Confident, calling for the ball, ready for stardom in 2023.

Those big-name Titans teammates that checked on him, they had to know it. Same for Carthon. Same for anyone who has watched the Titans at all this training camp. In many instances, Burks has been the most impressive player on the field this preseason.

That’s why this column from Minnesota has to be about Burks. It can't be about anything else.

If he's lost, the rest of the Titans' practice gains up here won't matter.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: This was a good day for the Titans. Then Treylon Burks was injured.