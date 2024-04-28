[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on Motherwell's 1-0 defeat away to Aberdeen on Saturday.

Here is what some of you said:

George: Disappointed we didn't go for a more attacking line-up. Jack Vale was too deep, Blair Spittal is no longer interested in working really hard, Georgie Gent was asked to do too much. Too tame and lacking in real intent. Wish this season was over.

Grant: Yet again another dreadful decision by the ref that wasn't overturned by VAR. That's a couple of times against Aberdeen that we have been cheated and lost points. It's as if they are the bigger team so they are getting the decisions rather than what's right.

Anon: Rubbish, just rubbish.