Wish list to replace Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is now hiring for a new linebacker’s coach and potential co-defensive coordinator alongside Pete Kwiatkowski. Given the talent present on the roster and the Longhorns’ involvement in the College Football Playoff, the role should be highly sought after in the coaching profession.

Texas fans want Gary Patterson after seeing how much the Texas defense improved with Patterson as a special assistant. The likelihood is, however, that Patterson is more interested in head coaching positions than roles underneath a defensive coordinator.

Other former big name head coaches have drawn the attention of fans on social media. Names like former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops and former Texas head coach Charlie Strong have been brought up by Texas faithful. Albeit, Texas donors don’t want Stoops and understandable pride could keep Strong from taking an assistant role at Texas.

While we won’t rule out those moves, let’s look at a few more options Texas might turn to at linebacker’s coach and potential co-defensive coordinator.

Coleman Hutzler, Alabama

Hutzler was a popular member of the Texas defensive staff under Chris Ash in 2020. His departure was a disappointment for former Texas linebacker Overshown who began to make strides in development with Hutzler’s coaching in Ash’s lone season in Austin. Now the special teams coordinator and outside linebacker’s coach at Alabama, the position of co-defensive coordinator at Texas could have some appeal.

Sterling Lucas, South Carolina

The former NC State linebacker is one of the better recruiters in the nation. In the last two recruiting cycles, Lucas has a commitment from five-star prospect Dylan Stewart and a signed five-star prospect in Nyck Harbor to South Carolina. A promotion from linebacker coach to co-defensive coordinator could be in order.

Mike Tressel, Wisconsin

We’re swinging for the fence here, but the defensive assistant that helped Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff in 2021 should be on the Longhorns’ radar. Tressel likely has loyalty to Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell who hired him on at Wisconsin as the co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach. Would Tressel have interest in taking the same position for a playoff contender and blue blood?

Seth Wallace, Iowa

There are no known connections between Wallace and Texas, head coach Steve Sarkisian or defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. The current co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at Iowa was voted linebacker coach of the year by FootballScoop.com last season. Yet while his development is elite, his recruiting lacks the proven track record.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire