'Wish him the best': What Hugh Freeze said about Robby Ashford, Auburn's portal entrants

AUBURN — Following his second season with Auburn football, quarterback Robby Ashford entered the transfer portal Friday.

Ashford logged one start in 2023 — he jogged onto the field first against Ole Miss in September, though it was Payton Thorne who saw the most snaps that evening — after he started the final nine games of the season for the Tigers in 2022.

Thorne finished with 628 total reps this season, per Pro Football Focus. Ashford, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2020 out of Hoover High School in Alabama, ended with 131.

"I had great conversations with Robby," coach Hugh Freeze said at his press conference Saturday. "I wish all those guys the best. I mean, everybody has to make their own choices of what they think is best for them."

Ashford completed 51.9% of his 27 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in 2023, and he added 217 rushing yards on 46 attempts. Seeing significantly more action last year, Ashford finished 2022 with a completion percentage of 49.2%, 1,613 passing yards and seven passing TDs.

The 6-foot-4 Ashford, who began his collegiate career at Oregon, averaged 4.7 yards per carry on the way to logging 710 rushing yards in 2022.

"We try to give them great advice and wisdom and, obviously, convince them to stay if we think that’s best for them," Freeze said of the players who've entered the portal. "In some cases, it’s OK for them to leave, but I enjoyed my conversations with Robby.

"I wish him the best, as I do the rest of the guys that have chosen to go in the portal."

