Wish granted: Toms delivers sixth straight MBC championship to Lucas Cubs

LUCAS — All Jody Toms wanted for her birthday was a Lucas Cubs victory.

So, do-it-all senior son Logan Toms made sure it was a birthday his mom would remember for a long, long time. Toms dropped a game-high 28 points including two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to put the finishing touches on a 61-58 victory over the Mansfield Christian Flames to clinch a sixth straight Mid-Buckeye Conference championship.

MILESTONE MAN: 1,000-point milestone extra special for Lucas boys basketball senior Logan Toms

"This morning, I texted her that I loved her and happy birthday and she texted back and just said a good birthday present would be a win," Toms said. "So, I told her I would give everything I had to make sure this team came away with a championship for her."

And he did. Toms scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half to put the finishing touches on an outright MBC championship, again. Toms knows nothing else other than winning MBC titles as he finished his career as a four-time champion and is the front-runner for his third straight MBC Player of the Year honor. And while winning the first three were nice with other brothers Riley Gossom and Corbin Toms, this one felt just a little bit sweeter.

"I think it is because Mansfield Christian is an unbelievable team," Toms said. "We have played great teams in the past, but this year, they are just a different team than in years past. It came down to the last 10 seconds again.

"It means everything to see little kids come support us now and hopefully they want to carry this on. It makes you emotional because of how fast it goes by. Not that long ago, we were those little kids looking up to Brian Sauder and Jackson Hauger. It is coming to an end soon and it is emotional but awesome at the same time."

Lucas' Logan Toms scored 28 points as he helped the Cubs clinch their sixth straight Mid-Buckeye Conference championship in a win over Mansfield Christian on Friday night.

The Cubs held a 15-12 lead after the first quarter before Mansfield Christian came away with a 28-23 lead at the half. The Cubs grabbed the lead on a Graysen Jackson 3-pointer from the corner to take a 39-36 and pushed it out to a 41-36 lead to cap off an 18-8 run to start the second half. They could not give up the lead the rest of the way.

"We had to work harder tonight because everyone was sick all week long," Lucas coach Taylor Iceman said. "Our point of emphasis was the just be tougher and we had to be tonight if we wanted to give ourselves a chance. Late in the game during timeouts, I could tell they were focused and engaged. We grew up a little bit tonight."

The Flames dominated the second quarter with a 16-8 advantage and controlled the boards for much of the first hand as their activity on the offensive glass was the difference maker.

But the Cubs came out in the second half, after a nice talk from Iceman, and zeroed in on what they had to do. They put up 25 points in the third to take a 48-45 lead into the final quarter before polishing off the victory with an even 13-13 fourth quarter.

"I am glad no one else was in there at halftime because I was fired up," Iceman said. "We were getting out-worked, our stupid turnovers were leading to instant offense for them and we were not boxing out. None of that is skill. It is all effort and want-to and we weren't doing it. We focused back in and did what we needed to."

"The first half wasn't pretty because we didn't box out at all," Toms said. "Iceman lit us up at halftime and it was just what we needed. We came out in the second half and did the little things that win games."

The Cubs were 10-of-14 from the free throw line while the Flames went 5-for-11 as they left six points on the floor.

"A lot of times, we out-shoot teams at the free throw line and people get upset at that but it is because of the way we attack the rim," Iceman said. "And we do play an aggressive defense, but we do it without fouling. People complain because all they look at is the numbers, but if you actually sit down and watch, you see why it is that way."

the Flames did a good job on Toms in the first half holding him to 11 points while also keeping Aidan Culler to just four. Culler finished with 15 and Toms did his thing down the stretch.

"We just had mental breakdowns," Mansfield Christian coach Cary Craner said. "He is a tough player. He drives hard and is very smart with the ball. You cannot let him get in the paint because once you do, you are in trouble. He dishes to an open teammate or makes the bucket. Our main focus was to keep him out of the paint and stop his drives. We did decent in the first half."

Still, the Flames were just a 3-pointer away from sending it to overtime for the second time against Lucas this season. Davion Mack led the Flames with 20 points while D' Andre Martin had 12 and Davis Wushinske added 11.

"I told the guys in the locker room that they just played in a hostile environment and faced a lot of adversity and I couldn't be prouder," Craner said. "We played hard and I cannot fault them on that at all. We just have to get that break and it will be OK."

And those breaks will soon come. With Mack and Martin being freshmen and a very good junior varsity team, Craner sees the potential for his program to have a run like the one Lucas is on right now in the near future.

"It is going to be exciting with what we have coming up," Craner said. "We have shooters on the JV team and have guys who can handle the ball and get to the rack with another year of experience. It is going to be fun."

Iceman challenged his team at halftime and they responded. Culler played lockdown defense on Martin holding him to just six points in the second half and also held two-time All-Ohioan Amarr Davis to two points as he battled foul trouble all night.

Lucas' Aidan Culler scored 15 points as the Cubs beat Mansfield Christian to clinch a sixth straight Mid-Buckeye Conference championship.

"Zach Diehl has been battling a back injury all year long and is working his way back and I asked him to go play defense for a minute and a half and he contributed in a big way for us," Iceman said. "They face-guarded Logan and threw a bunch of different defenses at him and he still had 28 and I told Aidan Culler at halftime that I didn't care if he scored the rest of the night, but I wanted him to go out and rebound and play defense on (Davion) Mack. He embraced that and did what we needed all of them to do to win."

It is exactly how Iceman has built the program since taking over in 2015-16 just a year removed from the Cubs winning just 15 games in six seasons combined.

"Just hard work," Iceman said. "And great kids. Every year, we talk about games like this and close games in general, the teams that work harder throughout the week tend to win. We learned a lot over the years by losing some big games that it is easy to sit in the locker room and feel sorry for yourself, but you have to carry that into the next week and practice hard. When they see the work pay off, it is easy to get them to buy in."

Hard work and a simple birthday wish.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

X: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Lucas Cubs beat Mansfield Christian Flames for Mid-Buckeye Conference title