Wish granted: 1,000-yard receiver LaJohntay Wester commits to Shedeur Sanders’ Buffs

Jack Carlough
·2 min read

Shedeur Sanders got his guy.

Two days after Colorado’s starting quarterback tweeted “We want @la_wester in Boulder,” Florida Atlantic transfer wide receiver LaJohntay Wester announced his commitment to the Buffs via Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Wester finished with 1,168 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season, earning All-AAC honors by several outlets. The 5-foot-11, 167-pound Florida native also brought back 14 punts for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Per 247Sports, Baylor, Penn State, Ohio State and Florida State were among the other teams that expressed interest in Wester when he entered the portal on Dec. 15.

Here’s how social media reacted to Colorado’s 20th transfer portal commit:

