Wish granted: 1,000-yard receiver LaJohntay Wester commits to Shedeur Sanders’ Buffs

Shedeur Sanders got his guy.

Two days after Colorado’s starting quarterback tweeted “We want @la_wester in Boulder,” Florida Atlantic transfer wide receiver LaJohntay Wester announced his commitment to the Buffs via Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Wester finished with 1,168 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season, earning All-AAC honors by several outlets. The 5-foot-11, 167-pound Florida native also brought back 14 punts for 278 yards and a touchdown.

Per 247Sports, Baylor, Penn State, Ohio State and Florida State were among the other teams that expressed interest in Wester when he entered the portal on Dec. 15.

Here's how social media reacted to Colorado's 20th transfer portal commit:

This dude rules out loud and next year's WR corps is lethal. If we can get 5 cardboard cutouts on the OL at the very least, WHOOOO https://t.co/alB7cT9RtR — Jack Barsch (@JackBarsch) January 9, 2024

One of the most electric receivers in all of college football. Scary hours. https://t.co/LE9sNvBZz3 — Chase Howell (@chasehowell__) January 9, 2024

This offseason, Colorado has added 5 experienced FBS starting OL, the No. 1 prep OL recruit in the country, the No. 1 WR from Vandy, the No. 1 WR from FAU, two other transfer WRs, two 4-star prep WRs, and a playmaking TE from Cincinnati. Shedeur Sanders must be happy! #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) January 9, 2024

💥BOOM💥 FAU transfer WR LaJohntay Wester has committed to Colorado!!! #SkoBuffs #WeComing Wester is a 3⭐️ according to the 247 transfer portal rankings and he totaled 1,168 receiving yds, 8 TD, and 1 rushing TD! pic.twitter.com/EQpbw7cD7h — Sidelines – Colorado 🦬 (@SSN_Colorado) January 9, 2024

Colorado's WR corps is DEEP Will Sheppard

Travis Hunter

Jimmy Horn Jr.

Omarion Miller

LaJohntay Wester

Cordale Russell

Terrell Timmons Jr.

Dre'lon Miller

Kam Mikell Shedeur set CU's single-season passing yards record in '23, what will he do in '24 with an improved OL? #CUBuffs — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 9, 2024

LaJohntay Wester- 1168 yards 8 Tds Will Sheppard- 684 yards 8 Tds Travis Hunter – 721 yards 5 Tds Does Colorado have the best Receiving core in 2024? — Coach Kay (@BigFellaBurner) January 9, 2024

Congratulations to LaJohntay who will get to showcase his amazing talent on a new stage. If Colorado uses him properly, the buffs just got a serious offensive weapon. https://t.co/OpTV33xi6M — Robbie Lastella (@RLastellaReport) January 9, 2024

