Wish granted: 1,000-yard receiver LaJohntay Wester commits to Shedeur Sanders’ Buffs
Shedeur Sanders got his guy.
Two days after Colorado’s starting quarterback tweeted “We want @la_wester in Boulder,” Florida Atlantic transfer wide receiver LaJohntay Wester announced his commitment to the Buffs via Instagram on Tuesday morning.
Wester finished with 1,168 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this past season, earning All-AAC honors by several outlets. The 5-foot-11, 167-pound Florida native also brought back 14 punts for 278 yards and a touchdown.
Per 247Sports, Baylor, Penn State, Ohio State and Florida State were among the other teams that expressed interest in Wester when he entered the portal on Dec. 15.
Here’s how social media reacted to Colorado’s 20th transfer portal commit:
LEGENDARY
Legendary 🧑🍳 https://t.co/5HpysM37An
— Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) January 9, 2024
LETHAL
This dude rules out loud and next year's WR corps is lethal. If we can get 5 cardboard cutouts on the OL at the very least, WHOOOO https://t.co/alB7cT9RtR
— Jack Barsch (@JackBarsch) January 9, 2024
UP THE SKOO
🦬 #WeComing #UpTheSkoo pic.twitter.com/X1Ns7dw3v2
— Chandler Dorrell (@cdorrell18) January 9, 2024
ELECTRIC
One of the most electric receivers in all of college football. Scary hours. https://t.co/LE9sNvBZz3
— Chase Howell (@chasehowell__) January 9, 2024
SHEDEUR TAKEN CARE OF
This offseason, Colorado has added 5 experienced FBS starting OL, the No. 1 prep OL recruit in the country, the No. 1 WR from Vandy, the No. 1 WR from FAU, two other transfer WRs, two 4-star prep WRs, and a playmaking TE from Cincinnati. Shedeur Sanders must be happy! #cubuffs
— Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) January 9, 2024
BOOM
💥BOOM💥 FAU transfer WR LaJohntay Wester has committed to Colorado!!! #SkoBuffs #WeComing
Wester is a 3⭐️ according to the 247 transfer portal rankings and he totaled 1,168 receiving yds, 8 TD, and 1 rushing TD! pic.twitter.com/EQpbw7cD7h
— Sidelines – Colorado 🦬 (@SSN_Colorado) January 9, 2024
DEEP
Colorado's WR corps is DEEP
Will Sheppard
Travis Hunter
Jimmy Horn Jr.
Omarion Miller
LaJohntay Wester
Cordale Russell
Terrell Timmons Jr.
Dre'lon Miller
Kam Mikell
Shedeur set CU's single-season passing yards record in '23, what will he do in '24 with an improved OL? #CUBuffs
— Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) January 9, 2024
HIM
Lajohntay Wester is him. You can’t tell me otherwise. #SkoBuffs #TieYoCleats #WeComing pic.twitter.com/Syn7siLzH1
— SAMTI🦬🐦⬛ (@LJSZN) January 9, 2024
THE BEST?
LaJohntay Wester- 1168 yards 8 Tds
Will Sheppard- 684 yards 8 Tds
Travis Hunter – 721 yards 5 Tds
Does Colorado have the best Receiving core in 2024?
— Coach Kay (@BigFellaBurner) January 9, 2024
SERIOUS OFFENSIVE WEAPON
Congratulations to LaJohntay who will get to showcase his amazing talent on a new stage.
If Colorado uses him properly, the buffs just got a serious offensive weapon. https://t.co/OpTV33xi6M
— Robbie Lastella (@RLastellaReport) January 9, 2024