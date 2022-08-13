Would it be wise to trust Kevin Durant in any trade for the mercurial Brooklyn Nets star?

One issue that has divided the fans of the Boston Celtics on whether it would be wise to make a trade for disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant — regardless of the players going back in the deal — is whether it makes any sense to trust a player with such a checkered past when it comes to committing to a ball club.

From his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder through his tenure with the Golden State Warriors all the way up to his present conundrum with the Nets, Durant has found reasons to force his way out of a situation whether his team is winning titles or flailing about on the fringes of NBA relevance.

What makes anyone think that such a problem as Brooklyn is currently trying to deal with would not almost immediately become Boston’s?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti got into this particular issue on this lingering offseason topic with guest Ian Thompson.

Watch the clip embedded above to hear what the trio had to say about the risks of trading for KD.

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire