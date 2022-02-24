Wise Power 400 Cheat Sheet

Editor’s Note: Don't just bet your favorite sports. LIVE YOUR BET LIFE! Get started today at PointsBet with two risk-free bets up to $2,000. Bet now!

If the Daytona 500 was unkind because of one of the multiple accidents, it is time to get back to basics with a 400-mile race on an unrestricted, intermediate speedway. Of course, there is always a catch and this week it is that NASCAR visits a track for the first time in two years.

After being canceled for COVID-19 restrictions in 2021, the series returns to what has traditionally been one of the easiest track types to handicap. Auto Club and Michigan International Speedway are the most closely comparative tracks on the circuit, which gave players and bettors a lot of data.

First Auto Club, now Michigan have been trimmed to one race per year and the pool is getting shallower, but it is still informative to look at these two tracks together.

1. Kyle Larson

From 2016 through 2018, Larson won four consecutive races on 2-milers and swept the top-three positions. Last year he picked back up with another third-place finish at Michigan.

2. Brad Keselowski

This will be the real test of how much an impact Keselowski will have on RFK Racing. He enters the weekend with four consecutive top-fives at Auto Club and a win in 2015.

3. Kyle Busch

Even a little practice will be good for Busch - and that should make him a favorite once more on a track where he is riding a three-race, top-three streak that includes a win in 2019.

4. Ryan Blaney

Blaney's Michigan win last year and another victory the following week in Daytona put this driver in a new state of mind. He expects multiple wins in 2022 - and almost got one last week in the Daytona 500.

5. Chase Elliott

The last time NASCAR was at Auto Club, Elliott finished fourth. That is part of a five-race streak of top-10s on 2-mile tracks. During his career he's finished that well 81.3 percent of the time on this course type.

6. Kevin Harvick

It has been 44 races since Harvick last visited Victory Lane. He's capable of ending that streak at a moment's notice.

Story continues

7. Martin Truex Jr.

Truex finished outside the top 15 only once in his last 13 efforts on 2-mile tracks. He was uneven on several track types last year, but the clock has reset.

8. Kurt Busch

Don't be surprised to see Busch near the head of the pack in Auto Club. Eight of his last nine attempts on 2-milers ended in top-10s with a best of second at Michigan in 2019.

9. Denny Hamlin

Hamlin has not won on a 2-mile track since 2011, but bettors and players should still expect him to be near the front. His last 10 efforts on this track type ended 12th or better.

10. Joey Logano

Auto Club has been one of Logano's best tracks. He entered the 2020 race with four top-fives and a seventh in his last five attempts, before getting pushed back to 12th in that event.

11. Alex Bowman

Bowman won the last time NASCAR visited Auto Club, but he has not cracked the top 15 in three attempts since.

12. Chris Buescher

Buescher has some momentum from his solid Daytona 500 performance. He finished 16th, but there were a lot of highlights suggesting this team could be on the uptick.

13. Harrison Burton

Burton had an impressive debut at Daytona before he was caught up in someone else's accident. He will find Auto Club to be a lot more challenging.

14. Christopher Bell

Bell is slowly closing in on a top-10 on the 2-milers. He finished 13th in two of his last three Michigan efforts after blowing an engine in his only Auto Club start.

15. William Byron

While he was having a career-year in 2021, Byron finished second to Blaney at Michigan. That was his first top-five and only second top-10 in nine attempts on this track type, however.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

16. Austin Cindric

With his Daytona 500 win, Cindric is practically locked into the playoffs - but don't look for this team to do a lot of experimentation. They still need to build the rookie's confidence.

17. Erik Jones

Jones finished 10th in the most recent Auto Club race, had an 11th in his next outing at Michigan and scored another top-20 last year.

18. Aric Almirola

Almirola has been better at Auto Club than Michigan in recent seasons, but everyone will be a little rusty after missing last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

19. Chase Briscoe

We're not ready to predict a top-10 for Briscoe on new track for the sophomore, but he came close at Michigan last year with an 11th.

20. Austin Dillon

In the last couple of seasons it has been an all-or-nothing for Dillon, but this is a driver with top-10s in nearly 40 percent of his last 18 2-mile starts.

21. Justin Haley

We will be watching Kaulig Racing with a lot of interest in the first quarter of the 2022 season. They have been extremely successful in Xfinity and that could carry over in this new car.

22. Tyler Reddick

Reddick struggled at Michigan last year, but in 2020 he almost cracked the top 10 at Auto Club with an 11th-place finish.

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

In the 11 races since Stenhouse last scored a top-10 on a 2-mile track, his average result has been 20.6. He showed promise at Michigan last year with a 12th.

24. Ross Chastain

Chastain finished 17th in his last Auto Club attempt, but in two tries before that he barely cracked the top 30.

25. Ty Dillon

Dillon has a solid record on unrestricted, intermediate speedways and the equipment he will field this week is not that much different than he had with the Germain Brothers.

26. Bubba Wallace

Wallace has one top-10 on a 2-mile track and that is his only top-20 in the last three seasons. Wait and see how he runs here before considering if he is a good value on unrestricted, intermediate speedways later in the year.

27. Corey LaJoie

In his las two attempts on this track type, LaJoie finished 22nd in both Michigan races of 2020; he was 29th at Auto Club earlier that year.

28. Michael McDowell

There have been some highlights in McDowell's career on 2-milers, but his typical finish is somewhere in the mid- to high-20s.

29. Daniel Suarez

With a worst finish of 28th and best of 22nd in his last four 2-mile track starts, Suarez has a good set of notes from which to work.

30. Cole Custer

When you toss out the high and the low, Custer lands in the mid-20s on 2-mile tracks. Then again, a lot of drivers can say the same thing

31. Cody Ware

In the only 2-mile contest last year, Ware finished 27th at Michigan. His latest Auto Club result was a 37th in 2019.

32. BJ McLeod

The 2-mile tracks require a lot of horsepower to contend for even top-30s. Last year, McLeod had a solid showing in Michigan with a 28th.

33. Todd Gilliland

There is not a lot to go on for Gilliland this week - and that tends to makes us cautious. He will be driving in front of his home state crowd, however, which should add a tenth or two to his time.

PointsBet Sportsbook is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. NJ, IA, IN, IL, CO, MI, VA, WV only. 21+. T&C apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER